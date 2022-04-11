Fine Hygienic Holding Continues to Lead on Progressive Female-Friendly Workplace Reforms with Pregnancy Loss Policy

Dubai, United Arab Emirates --News Direct-- Fine Hygienic Holding

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), the world-leading wellness group and manufacturer of hygienic paper products and long-term germ protection solutions, has yet again taken the initiative to introduce new female-friendly policies as part of its continuous workplace reforms which aim to provide the most inclusive and welcoming environment possible for all its employees. Demonstrating that the company is serious about bringing about positive change, it has updated its Parental Leave Policy to include provisions for miscarriage or stillbirth, across all its locations.

FHH already has generous maternity leave provisions for working mothers who benefit from 16 weeks of paid leave, above what the International Labour Organization recommends, and it even offers 3 weeks of paid paternity leave, which puts it at the forefront not only in the MENA region but also globally.

Employees are eligible for compassionate leave upon the unfortunate event of a female employee or a male employee’s spouse suffering a miscarriage or stillbirth. In both instances the employee is entitled to five days of paid leave, and females may take an additional five days of unpaid leave. This comes in line with FHH’s core values to lead with empathy and extend leave to women needing time to recover physically and emotionally, and to consider the needs of male partners as well. No other company in the region offers such a generous leave policy, with provisions for maternity, paternity, miscarriage or stillbirth, in addition to a monthly day off for females.

James Michael Lafferty, FHH CEO, said, “Our company believes that – if we take care of the people, the business will take care of itself – which is why we are constantly on the lookout for practices that support our employees’ wellbeing, especially during pivotal moments in their lives. With our updated policy our aim is to live our values and support our employees through difficult times.”

FHH adheres to the highest standards of HR practices with a strong emphasis on supporting and empowering parents within its workforce. It is worth mentioning that the company was recently recognized as a Top Employer Middle East 2022 by the prestigious Top Employers Institute in every country it operates.

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and MENA’s leading manufacturer of hygienic products, serves consumers in more than 80 countries around the world. Originally established as a paper manufacturer, FHH has transformed into a wellness company dedicated to enhancing global health and wellbeing. Committed to becoming “the shining star of the Arab FMCG business world,” the Group focuses on wellness, sustainability, pioneering CSR programs, and state-of-the-art production processes. Fine Hygienic Holding offers a diverse array of award-winning products including sterilized facial tissues, napkins, kitchen towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult briefs, jumbo rolls, as well as away-from-home products to accommodate all types of private and public institutions, in addition to its advanced range of personal protective equipment (PPE) and long-lasting germ protection solutions, it also brings Nai natural iced teas and innovative nutritional supplements, Motiva, to the market. Along with multiple accolated and awards over the years, particularly for its products and CSR initiatives, the company was recognized as a Top Employer Middle East 2022 by the prestigious Top Employers Institute in every country it operates.

