What Can We Make Of Fine Organic Industries Limited’s (NSE:FINEORG) High Return On Capital?

Today we'll evaluate Fine Organic Industries Limited (NSE:FINEORG) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Fine Organic Industries:

0.36 = ₹2.2b ÷ (₹7.0b - ₹1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Fine Organic Industries has an ROCE of 36%.

View our latest analysis for Fine Organic Industries

Does Fine Organic Industries Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Fine Organic Industries's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 17% average in the Chemicals industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Fine Organic Industries's ROCE is currently very good.

The image below shows how Fine Organic Industries's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:FINEORG Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Fine Organic Industries's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Fine Organic Industries has total assets of ₹7.0b and current liabilities of ₹1.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Fine Organic Industries's ROCE

Low current liabilities and high ROCE is a good combination, making Fine Organic Industries look quite interesting. There might be better investments than Fine Organic Industries out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.