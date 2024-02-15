Fine Wine & Good Spirits on East Ohio Street reopens after temporary closure

The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at 418 East Ohio Street in Pittsburgh’s North Side has reopened.

The store closed on Jan. 15. for renovations.

>> Fine Wine & Good Spirits on East Ohio Street to temporarily close

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The store’s phone number is 412-407-6414.

