What Is FinecoBank Banca Fineco's (BIT:FBK) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (BIT:FBK) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 36% in the last month alone, although it is still down 16% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 22% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does FinecoBank Banca Fineco's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

FinecoBank Banca Fineco's P/E of 19.90 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (6.1) for companies in the banks industry is a lot lower than FinecoBank Banca Fineco's P/E.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco increased earnings per share by an impressive 20% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 14% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does FinecoBank Banca Fineco's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

FinecoBank Banca Fineco has net cash of €667m. This is fairly high at 12% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On FinecoBank Banca Fineco's P/E Ratio

FinecoBank Banca Fineco trades on a P/E ratio of 19.9, which is above its market average of 13.5. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about FinecoBank Banca Fineco recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 14.6 to 19.9 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.