Can you be fined for not shoveling sidewalk snow by your home in Boise? Here’s the law

Just when you’ve put the shovel away and admired the freshly shoveled driveway and pavement in front of your home, the notification pops up on your phone:

A foot of snow is still possible for Boise this weekend.

More shoveling.

It might get you wondering … your driveway is your responsibility, but what about the sidewalks? Who’s actually responsible for shoveling them, making it easier and safer for pedestrians?

Well, the short answer is … you.

Clearing sidewalks in Boise

The City of Boise has a specific code that requires the owners of any building or vacant lot to have the sidewalk in front of their property cleared of snow by 9 a.m. and maintained throughout the day. Many states, such as Iowa and Kansas, have similar laws.

Failure to do so can result in a misdemeanor charge; misdemeanors in Idaho are punishable by a maximum fine of $1,000 and up to six months in the Ada County Jail, or a combination.

Fortunately, ACHD is responsible for plowing your roads. The department has 43 snowplows, ACHD spokesperson Rachel Bjornstad told the Idaho Statesman on Thursday.

The county is divided into zones, assigning plow operators to a specific zone.

Before a predicted storm arrives, plows will be out on roads laying down anti-icing agents such as salt or liquid magnesium chloride, which prevents a bond between the roads and snow, ACHD spokesperson Shandy Lam previously told the Statesman. ACHD specifically targets the busiest roadways and intersections first for plowing, as well as roads with a particularly steep grade that could prove dangerous.

How to shovel snow safely

Shoveling snow is one of the more laborious winter chores, but it’s not just sore muscles you must worry about.

Ideal Spine Health Center, a chiropractor based in Eagle, noted that it often sees more patients around when it snows, with muscle strains and disc herniations two of the more common injuries.

It’s standard advice to avoid bending and twisting your back when shoveling snow. Instead, you should bend at the hips and knees while keeping a straight back with your chest pointed forward.

But here are some other lesser-known tips from Ideal Spine Health Center:

Spray your shovel with Teflon spray so the snow doesn’t stick. Before shoveling, warm up for five or 10 minutes to get the joints moving and blood circulating. You should stretch, at a minimum, your back, shoulders, arms and legs. Use a shovel that’s appropriate for your height and strength. A shovel that’s too short forces you to bend more, while a shovel that’s too tall makes it harder to shovel. Your best options are shovels with lightweight plastic blades that push rather than lift snow. Push the snow to one side rather than throwing it. Place your hand as close to the blade for heavier loads as possible. If you have to throw the snow, position yourself so you’re throwing it straight. Shovel light to moderate amounts of snow. If the snow is deep, focus on shoveling the snow in layers rather than all at once. Take frequent breaks.