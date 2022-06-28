Fines, license suspension but no jail for state rep accused of drunken driving in Quincy

QUINCY – Two months after he was arrested for driving with a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit, state Rep. David LeBoeuf quietly resolved his criminal case in Quincy District Court last week.

The two-term Worcester Democrat entered a plea agreement last Tuesday. He will lose his license for 45 days, must complete a driver alcohol education course and must pay $600 in fines, plus $65 a month in probation fees for one year. No travel restrictions were placed on him during his probation.

The resolution of the case is identical to the deal struck by Sen. Michael Brady, D-Brockton, three years ago after he was arrested in Weymouth for drunken driving, though Brady's case took about 15 months to resolve.

Like Brady, LeBoeuf admitted that the state had sufficient facts to convict him of driving drunk, but he avoids having to enter a guilty plea. His case was continued without a finding for a year until June 20, 2023. If LeBoeuf adheres to the terms of the deal, all charges will be dismissed.

Worcester state Rep. David LeBoeuf

What's next for LeBoeuf is unclear. Once Brady resolved his case, the Senate referred it to the Senate Ethics Committee and the Brockton Democrat was stripped of his $15,000-a-year committee chairmanship.

House Speaker Ron Mariano's office declined to comment.

LeBoeuf was arrested in Quincy on the night of April 26, less than two hours after House lawmakers wrapped up their second day of debate on an annual state budget. State Police found nine empty nips and two cans of wine in his car, which was missing its front right tire. He submitted to two blood alcohol tests that registered 0.329 and 0.317, well above the legal limit of 0.08.

LeBoeuf apologized and indicated he planned to seek treatment for substance use. Neither LeBoeuf nor his lawyer could be reached for comment.

LeBeouf is running for reelection. Democrat Michelle Keane and Republican Paul Fullen have both filed paperwork to run for his seat this year.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: No jail for state rep accused of OUI in Quincy