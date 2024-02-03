Fines paid by Philadelphia drivers will buy new streetlights for Erie's Bayfront Connector

Drivers and pedestrians will have careless Philadelphia drivers to thank for new lighting coming to Erie's Bayfront Connector.

The city has been awarded $55,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Automated Red-Light Enforcement program to replace lights and fixtures on 201 streetlights along the Connector from East Sixth to East 38th street. The funding comes from fines collected for red light violations at 34 Philadelphia intersections.

The new LED lights will replace sodium vapor lights installed when the highway was built three decades ago.

"We had done work inside some of the old fixtures updating them to LED. This grant will allow us to replace the whole fixtures," said Bill Heiden, city project engineer.

When will lights be replaced?

The grant money covers the cost of the lights and fixtures. City employees will install them. The work is expected to be done this summer.

A state grant will replace and update streetlights along Erie's Bayfront Connector.

The improved lighting will benefit both drivers and pedestrians on one of the city's busiest corridors, local legislators said in announcing the grant award.

Power move: City of Erie secures $3 million state grant to buy electric garbage trucks

PennDOT's ARLE program has awarded more than $141 million since 2010 for projects to improve safety, improve mobility or reduce traffic congestion.

Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Philly fines will buy new streetlights for Erie's Bayfront Connector