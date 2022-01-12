‘Finger-biting felon’ arrested after starting brawl at Florida hospital, sheriff says

An “unruly” patient at one Florida hospital is “getting a taste of justice” after he bit off the finger of a security guard, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Monday, Jan. 10, while 19-year-old Dillon Metoyer was being treated by a nurse at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, officials said.

Metoyer, of Miami, instigated a brawl with two security guards, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a video posted on Facebook.

“Here we are, you have someone who is trying to render aid, trying to help a person, and this (suspect) has no regard for their safety or their life,” Marceno said.

“This finger-biting felon bit off more than he can chew and he’s getting a taste of justice.”

Investigators didn’t say why Metoyer had been admitted or what caused him to become unsettled during his treatment.

It was his nurse who called for hospital security, officials said. The nurse was not injured.

“Two security guards arrive ... and the patient head butts one of the security guards. And then the other security guard, while trying to restrain him, he bites a part of the finger off on the security guard,” Marceno says in the video.

Witnesses told deputies the two guards were attempting to restrain Metoyer, who was “acting erratically.”

Metoyer was arrested at the hospital and charged with battery (touch or strike) and felony battery, according to jail records. A circuit court date is scheduled for Feb. 14.

The identity of the injured security guard was not released.

Fort Myers is about 125 miles south of Tampa.

