Finger Lakes stouts that hit the spot in wintertime

It's about time for stout.

A while back, David D’Allesandro, who with wife Meagan owns Frequentem Brewery in Canandaigua, put it this way when it comes to stouts and wintertime.

Part of the appeal, besides taste, is the warm-up that comes from enjoying a dark, big-bodied stout.

“The big roasty character of stouts l think lends itself really nicely to colder months,” D’Allesandro said, talking in 2021 about January, which is Stout Month in the Canandaigua area.

Fortunately, all sorts of stouts are available.

Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery is once again tempting stout lovers during Stout Month in Canandaigua.

“I just started doing Stout Month myself because I want to support everyone and taste everyone's stouts,” said Peacemaker Brewing Co. co-owner and brewer Todd Reardon said. “The ones I've had so far are tasty but I am looking forward to trying Other Half and Frequentem's offerings.”

7 Finger Lakes-made stouts on my to-do list

Here are a few stouts I’d like to try before the next lake-effect storm snows me in for a spell. This is by no means a complete list, but like New Year's resolutions to eat better and work out more, consider it a goal (and certainly more realistic).

Many of the stouts are on the menus of craft brewers participating in Stout Month in Canandaigua, which continues for the few days left in January, and the 585 Stout Fest in Irondequoit on Feb. 3.

1. Rebel Sailor Brewing in Shortsville is participating in its first Stout Month, and here’s something new and interesting. Cinnamon Raisin Stout comes in with an alcohol by volume of 6.7%, and as the rebels there put it: “It's not exactly your everyday stout, made with cinnamon, raisin extract and wheat.”

2. Just down the road in Manchester, Reinvention Brewing Co. offers An Abundance of Stout. This is a New York version of the Dry Irish Stout (you had this Murphy at Irish), and is full of roasty, chocolatey flavors, but with a drinkable dry finish, as the folks at Reinvention describe it, adding “this is a stout as it was meant to be.”

3. Frequentem always tends to get beer right, so its 2024 American Imperial Stout at 10.6% ABV seems to fit the category to a T.

4. At Peacemaker, Reardon suggests the"Sweet Pot Luck" Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout, which he said is pretty great with a very aromatic peanut butter nose to it with plenty of rich chocolate and peanut butter flavor. His personal favorite is Peacemaker’s "Black Soul of Mine," which is a bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout aged in Iron Smoke bourbon barrels for 6.5 months and comes in at a respectable 11% ABV.

5. Over at Naked Dove Brewing in Hopewell, how could anyone pass up the possibility of trying its Russian imperial stout aged in a Basil Hayden Bourbon barrel? Not me.

6. The Irondequoit Beer Co., which is hosting the 585 Stout Fest, again had this Murphy at Irish: Hogan's Dry Irish Stout, which is "roasty," as general manager Leslie DiCesare described it, and has notes of coffee and dark chocolate but is never heavy. Although, its Three Shores Almond Milk Stout has plenty of roasted almonds in case like me you want to go nuts over stouts.

7. At Nine Maidens Brewing Co. on University Avenue in Rochester, the Ohhh Fudge Stout collab with Rusty Nickel is made with Heath Bars. Candy and beer? Oh yeah (Note to self: Eat healthier, starting tomorrow).

Do you have a taste for stouts? Naked Dove has a few to try during Stout Month.

Who’s in on Stout Month in Canandaigua

Frequentem Brewing, Peacemaker Brewing, the Other Half, Twisted Rail Canandaigua, Rebel Sailor, Reinvention, Young Lion, Noble Shepherd and Naked Dove are participating breweries. As mentioned earlier, this is Rebel Sailor's first go-around.

Here’s how Stout Month works

Customers get a stamp on a card after trying a stout at the participating breweries. At the last stop, you’re given a free glass with all participating breweries’ logos on it.

The best part is, you still have a few days — and a weekend — left to fill out the card.

585 Stout Fest in Irondequoit

Canandaigua isn’t the only beer community that’s all about stout this winter season.

The Irondequoit Beer Co. is hosting 585 Stout Fest, which will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Irondequoit Beer Co., 795 Titus Ave.

DiCesare is looking forward to all of the stouts. Yes, all of them.

"I know that sounds flippant, but it's true," DiCesare said. "The 585 beer scene is so varied that no two stouts there will be remotely the same."

Is DiCesare right? Find out for yourself, as stouts from 20 craft brewers will be on rotation during the 585 Stout Fest.

Who’s pouring at the 585 Stout Fest?

Here are the participants: Brewery Ardennes, Eli Fish, Grow, Iron Tug Brewing, Irondequoit Beer Co., K2, Knucklehead, Lucky Hare Brewing, Mortalis Brewing Co., Nine Maidens, Nine Spot Brewing, Noble Shepherd, Okay Beer Co., Other Half, Peacemaker Brewing Co., Rusty Nickel Brewing Co., Sager Beer Works, Stoneyard, Swiftwater and Three Heads.

Tickets, which can be purchased at irondequoitbeercompany.com, are $50 and include a commemorative glass, all stout pours and gratuity. A Girl Named Genny will perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Outdoor fire pits and a special food menu will be available.

Mike Murphy covers Canandaigua and other communities in Ontario County and writes the Eat, Drink and Be Murphy food and drink column. Follow him on X at @MPN_MikeMurphy.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Stout Month in the Finger Lakes NY: Beers to try