Fingerprint led to 5 arrests in St. Cloud killing from October, sheriff says

A single fingerprint helped Osceola County detectives solve a murder that happened during a robbery inside a St. Cloud mobile home in October, Sheriff Marcos López told reporters on Wednesday.

López announced the arrests of five people, including suspected killer Carlos Luis Lopez-Bayona, during an afternoon press conference.

According to the sheriff, deputies were called to the mobile home on Henry J Avenue Oct. 11 by the girlfriend of victim Alexis Vargas-Algarin, who came home to find him lying in a pool of blood.

He had been shot four times, including once in the face, López said. The home’s exterior door frame and the handle had been broken, apparently with a sledgehammer that was left at the scene.

The sheriff said there were no witnesses to the killing and no technology that could help, such as cameras or cell phone data.

The key to unraveling the case, López said, was a single fingerprint found on the passenger door of Vargas-Algarin’s car.

“We didn’t know it at the time but the random fingerprint found on the first day of the investigation actually belonged to the killer,” López said.

López said detectives used the print to find Lopez-Bayona, 34, who initially denied knowing the victim but said his girlfriend, Belky Vanessa Chabarria, had asked him to work on Vargas-Algarin’s car.

When Chabarria was interviewed by detectives, the sheriff said, she admitted knowing about the murder but said she “wanted a deal” for the information.

“We don’t do that,” López said. “We’re talking about somebody’s life that was taken.”

Chabarria, 33, eventually told detectives “a version of what took place,” the sheriff said: She was with her boyfriend and three other men when they went to Vargas-Algarin’s home to rob him. She stayed in their car while the men entered the house. Then, she heard gunshots and they fled.

Confronted again, Lopez-Bayona admitted to the killing but claimed that he thought Vargas-Algarin was going to kill him, López said.

López said the other men involved in the killing were Gelson Ovidio Perez-Garcia, 42, who brought the sledgehammer and forgot to remove it; as well as Joshua Valle-Martinez, 45, and Jose Michael Martinez, 35.

Jail records show all five face murder and armed home invasion charges. López said Lopez-Bayona will face a first-degree murder charge, while the others are accused of felony murder. As of Wednesday, all were being held without bail at the Osceola County jail.

