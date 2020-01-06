Can fingerprints lifted from this American cheese solve a crime? Texas police hope so

Detectives in Texas hope that fingerprints lifted from slices of American cheese will solve a crime.

Yes, really.

A father in Carrollton, Texas, called the police Monday morning because vandals plastered his teenage son’s car with a 24-pack of sliced cheese, police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito told McClatchy News.

Police say there was a lot of more serious damage to the vehicle, but they didn’t disclose the details, citing the ongoing investigation.

“The caller wasn’t even really too worried about the cheese, but the other damage will require costly repairs,” DeVito said.

Police posted a picture of the cheese being fingerprinted on Facebook. They said the slices produced “great” fingerprints.

“Pretty safe to say we’ve never lifted prints from cheese slices before,” DeVito told McClatchy in an email. “But now our CSIs know how easy it is!”

This isn’t the first crime in the past year involving food you might buy from a deli. In August, an Oregon woman’s car was covered with salami “from hood to trunk,” McClatchy reported.

Shopper falls asleep on a comfy store mattress and stays the night, Missouri cops say