Fingerprints on stolen car lead to arrest of West Side man in July homicide on Hilltop

Police arrested a man Thursday in a July homicide in the Hilltop neighborhood after police say they identified his fingerprints from a stolen car.

Police say they arrested Richard Schoonover, 49, of the West Side, and charged him with the murder of Robert Lester, 52, of the Northeast Side.

On July 25, around 11:35 p.m., police were called to the 1900 block of West Broad Street after a report of a shooting in the area. Officers went to the scene and found evidence of a shooting, but no victim.

Investigators in court documents say Schoonover pulled up to the victims’ car on W. Broad Street, shouted at the occupants and began firing at them. Police also say Lester may have tried to purchase marijuana in Hilltop using a fake $100 bill earlier that evening.

Moments after the shooting, police said Lester, who was the front seat passenger, was found in a vehicle near the intersection of East Livingston and Fairwood avenues. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A woman, who was driving the car Lester was in, was not injured. Detectives interviewed her and determined that Lester was shot on West Broad Street, where the initial gunfire call had been reported. The woman also told detectives they fled the scene to escape the shooter.

After the shooting, detectives located video of the incident on West Broad Street, and located a stolen car nearby on South Richardson Avenue that was identical to the vehicle used by the shooting suspect in the video, according to court documents.

Police recovered fingerprints from the stolen vehicle that matched Schoonover’s, and he was also identified in a photo lineup, according to court documents.

