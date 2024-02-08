Finis St. John moving from UA System chancellor to executive director of Shelby Institute

Finis “Fess” St. John IV will move from his role as chancellor of the University of Alabama System to a new post, as inaugural executive director of the Shelby Institute for Policy and Leadership at the University of Alabama, starting April 1.

UA System Board of Trustees President pro tempore Scott Phelps has appointed a search committee to find the new chancellor. Sid J. Trant, current general counsel and senior vice chancellor of the UA System, will step in as interim chancellor when St. John moves to the Shelby Institute.

A year ago this week, former U.S. Senator Richard Shelby pushed through a $100 million endowment, largest in UA history, in the closing days of his political career. That's going toward extending the university's research capabilities, and hiring 20 or more extra professors each year.

Jan 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The University of Alabama introduced new head football coach Kalen DeBoer with a press conference at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Retired head coach Nick Saban speaks with University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis St. John.

The UA board of trustees approved initiatives honoring Shelby and his wife Annette Shelby, a long-time educator, and voted to establish the Shelby Institute for Policy and Leadership, built on a $20 million endowment.

About 20 undergrads will participate each year, receiving scholarship support, working with local, state and federal government and completing a minor in public policy. Students will work both in and out of the classrooms, serving internships and in professional development roles, attending national conferences, producing a speakers' series, and interacting with prominent political leaders and analysts.

"Education is key to unlocking opportunity, which is why I believe one of the most important investments we can make is in our classrooms and is why I dedicated several years to securing a permanent endowment that will allow the University of Alabama to multiply its impact in STEM," Shelby said in a prepared statement in February. 2023.

The institute is planned to open this fall.

“This program will further (the Shelbys') lasting legacy through a shared vision to invest in the future leaders of our state and our nation," St. John said, in a statement released by the UA system.

"Education and public service have been driving passions in my life, and I look forward to uniting the two in this role, and launching an asset that will positively impact the University, the UA System and the state for years to come."

St. John has served as chancellor since 2018, chief executive officer of one of the state's largest employers, and its largest higher education enterprise, with three universities -- the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama in Huntsville – and the UAB Health System. In all, the system educates about 70,000 students.

During his tenure, the UA System’s annual economic impact on the state passed $15 billion, and annual research and development expenditures increased by about 40% to more than $1 billion. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he spearheaded a comprehensive health and safety program enabling the successful reopening of the campuses, one that became a national model.

Jan 19, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The University of Alabama officially opened the Catherine and Pettus Randall Welcome Center in the historic Bryce Main building Friday. Cathy Randall talks with University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis St. John.

Enrollment has remained steady, despite national trends, the number of degrees and certificates awarded has increased, and the number of first-year in-state residents has increased.

Before becoming chancellor St. John served on the board of trustees for 17 years, including three consecutive terms as president pro tempore. He also practiced law at one of the state's oldest law firms, St. John & St. John LLC, in his hometown of Cullman. He's a cum laude graduate of UA, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. St. John also graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law, and is a member of the distinguished American College of Trial Lawyers.

“Through his exemplary leadership and passion for higher education, Chancellor St. John elevated the University of Alabama System, one of the most impactful institutions in the state, to soaring heights,” Shelby said.

“Annette and I are honored that Fess has agreed to serve as the inaugural executive director of the Shelby Institute for Policy and Leadership," Shelby said in a prepared statement, "and believe the University of Alabama has selected the ideal individual for the role, especially considering the invaluable institutional knowledge he has gained as chancellor and as a former member of the UA System Board of Trustees. ”

Reach Mark Hughes Cobb at mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Finis St. John will move from UA chancellor to lead Shelby Institute