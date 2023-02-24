After you finish Netflix's Alex Murdaugh series, continue the binge on HBO, CNN, podcasts

As the fifth week of the double murder trial of accused family killer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh concludes in Walterboro, South Carolina, Netflix on Wednesday released its three-part docuseries, "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal." .

The project, directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst, the team behind Amazon's "LuLaRich" and Netflix's "The Pharmacist," centers onthe scandals and criminal allegations surrounding the disbarred attorney and the fall of his disgraced family dynasty.

"For over a century, the Murdaughs were law and order here in the 14th Circuit," Gannett/USA TODAY Network journalist Michael DeWitt Jr., who has covered the story for years, says in the trailer.

Here's what to know ahead of your "Murdaugh Murders" binge, along with where and how to watch Murdaugh saga specials from HBO, CNN and more.

Friday's Alex Murdaugh trial updates:

What does 'Murdaugh Murders' cover?

While other true-crime documentaries have explored the Murdaugh saga, Netflix's series explores the fatal February 2019 boat crash involving Murdaugh's younger son, Paul; the unsolved 2015 homicide of Hampton County teen Stephen Smith that has been linked to the Murdaugh family by state police; and the June 2021 murders of Paul and his mother, Maggie, for which Alex Murdaugh was charged, along with more than 100 other crimes.

The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie were found brutally murdered two years after the crash, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups is brought to light.

What the docuseries says about Maggie and Paul's murders:

The deaths of Richard Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, are addressed in the docuseries' second episode, "Murders at Moselle." AlexMurdaugh told investigators he woke up from a nap at home at 7:31 p.m. on June 7, 2021 and didn't see either of his family members. He then texted his wife and son that he was going to visit his ailing parents.

Alex Murdaugh special on HBO Max: 'Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty'

The HBO Max three-part series, "Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty," explores “the legacy of the Murdaugh family, whose decades of powerful influence over the legal system in the South Carolina Lowcountry unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception and murder.”

It first aired Nov. 3, 2022.

CNN Special Report 'The Murdaugh Murders: A Twisted Tale of Power and Money'

A CNN Special Report aired Oct. 23, 2022.

This special, “The Murdaugh Murders: A Twisted Tale of Power and Money,” has three roundtable discussions with journalists, attorneys and alleged victims of the Murdaughs.

It's available on CNN.com and CNN apps.

NBC News special: Alex Murdaugh: Death, Deception, Power

An NBC News special first aired Dec. 15, 2021.

The three-part special, totaling one hour and 28 minutes, is available on NBC.com and NBC apps.

