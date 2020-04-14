Finish The School Year Strong with Free Access to Online Learning Materials

LANCASTER, Pa., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Student life has been disrupted by COVID-19 and parents are looking for help. Help with educating, help with providing things to use their and their childrens' time well. Veritas Press* is happy to provide a free solution to assist parents. As a way to help, Veritas Press has opened up completely free 60-day access to our online teaching material:

Self-Paced History, Bible and Omnibus Courses

VeritasBible.com

The Phonics Museum App (for iOs devices)

Veritas Press's Self-Paced Courses are the perfect solution for busy families that want to take some of the stress out of homeschooling. Parents and teachers will have one less subject to teach, won't have to grade any assignments, and can see a student's progress at all times. Students can work on Self-Paced Courses wherever there is internet access. They'll progress at their own pace and- master what they are learning while having so much fun they don't know they're doing "school".

Veritas Bible is The Most Exciting Way to Learn the Bible! Covering 96 events from the books of Genesis through Joshua, Judges to Kings, and the Gospels, students will progress at their own pace and have so much fun they will forget they're learning. Clever interactions and striking video will keep the student engaged the entire year. Course work is done online with automated feedback. The progress of students is always available, and review is built in, cementing the learning.

Phonics Museum is a learning adventure full of games, stories, and art! Starting in the lobby and all the way to the tenth floor, young learners will discover different works of art — from a pharaoh's golden sarcophagus to great painted masterpieces. As they look, listen, speak or sing-along and touch their tablet or mobile device, they are sure to have fun while learning to read.

It is Veritas Press's hope that access to these materials at no cost will help families around the world get through the end of this school year with confidence, despite the current circumstances. Families are encouraged to take advantage of this offer. And to feel free to share this opportunity with others.

Click here to get started with free 60 days access!

*Veritas Press is a company that creates best-in-class curricula for Christian schools and homeschools.

