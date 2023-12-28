Finish out this year and welcome the next with these upcoming metro-east events

Noon Friday, Dec. 29, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions.

Events

▪ Second annual Glenfestival of Trees — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturdays thru Jan. 1. Added Saturday hours in December will be 5-8 p.m. Glen Carbon Heritage Museum, 124 School St., Glen Carbon. Individuals, groups and businesses have adorned the museum with decorated trees and wreaths to be displayed during the Christmas season. Guests can visit the museum and vote on their favorite décor. glencarbonil.gov

▪ Way of Lights — 5-9 p.m. daily thru Sunday, Dec. 31. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. This breathtaking display focuses on the birth of Christ. Free admission, donations accepted. snows.org/wayoflights

▪ Metro East Model Railroad Club Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Visitors are welcome to view trains running on the Club’s 18 x 27 foot HO scale model railroad. Free admission. Snacks provided. For more information, please call Bob at 618-476-9228, or Bill at 618-531-1589, or check the web site at trainweb.org/memrc.

▪ U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo — 5-8:30 p.m. on select dates thru Saturday, Dec. 30. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Escape to a wild wonderland with brand new twinkling light displays and festive family fun. For dates, tickets and other info, visit stlzoo.org/wildlights.

▪ Highland Health Care Center Holiday Lights Display — Dusk to 9 p.m. thru Tuesday, Jan. 2. Highland Health Care Center, 1450 26th St., Highland. The display is open for the community to drive through and experience thousands of festive lights and holiday decorations in collaboration with the EvUCC Church.

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden 11th annual Garden Glow — Hours vary nightly through Saturday, Jan. 6. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the holiday season at the most spectacular holiday lights experience in the St. Louis area. Featuring nearly two million dazzling lights, Garden Glow transforms the iconic setting of the Missouri Botanical Garden into an enchanted wonderland rich with mesmerizing displays and unforgettable moments. Advance tickets encouraged. For hours and info: mobot.org

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29. St. Clare Catholic School Gym, 214 W. Third St., O’Fallon. The blood supply is critically low. Please call 1-800-733-2767 (1-800-RED-CROSS) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “OfallonRotary” in the “Find a Blood Drive” search window to schedule an appointment. Those with appointments will be served before walk-ins. Please bring a photo ID. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of O’Fallon.

▪ 2024 New Year’s Day Dance — 1-4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1. Okawville Community Club, 511 S. Hanover St., Okawville. Music by Rendition. Admission: $10 per person. Food and drinks available for purchase 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Includes fried chicken, fish, German potato salad, slaw, applesauce and pie/desserts.

Games

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Bingo — 2-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. facebook.com/Lodge1221.BellevilleSwansea

Theater/Concerts

▪ Comic Invasion at the Lincoln — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. National touring comedians featuring headliner Jeff Batts, host of the syndicated television series “Comic Invasion!” a show premiering on stations nationwide in 2024. Includes Julian Watkins, Eric Rueseler and Taji. For tickets and info: 618-233-0123 or lincolntheatre-belleville.com

Clubs & Support Groups

▪ Belleville ‘Sounds of Harmony’ Barbershop Chorus — 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Men of all ages who like to sing are encouraged to attend. For info: Bob at 618-566-8574 or email RLCearnal@gmail.com.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4. Online via Zoom. Program: “East Side Mishpachah: Jewish History and Family in Southwestern Illinois.” Mishpachah is the Hebrew word for family and is usually used to refer to one’s extended family. Learn about the Jewish communities in East St. Louis and Belleville in this new presentation by St. Clair County Historical Society Executive Director William P. Shannon. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. KC Club & Event Center, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/KCClubEastStLouis

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Okawville American Legion Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 233, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. Dine in or carryout. Also serving lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday with a salad bar. Pizza made fresh and served every day. facebook.com/OkawvilleLegion

▪ Second annual Slingin’ in the New Year Brunch — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1. Hi-Pointe Drive-In, 6147 Trace Parkway Drive, Suite A, Edwardsville. Features an all-you-can-eat slinger bar that includes a buffet of scrambled eggs, sausage patties, bacon, hash browns, tots, gravy, pico, chili and assorted cheeses. Includes drink specials. Also held at the McCausland (1033 McCausland Ave., St. Louis) and The District (17057 N. Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, Missouri) locations. facebook.com/hipointedrivein

Reservation/Registration Required

▪ 15th annual Way of Lights Run — 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Check in time: 3:30-4:45 p.m. Race starts at 5 p.m. Race registration fee: $35; 1.5-mile walk registration fee: $25. For info or to register: snows.org/wolrun

▪ Prairie Heart Foundation Heart Walk & Education Event — 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Get powered up as you and your loved ones walk your way to a healthy heart. This low-impact, high-fun event for all ages includes a variety of activities to fuel your heart-healthy journey, along with prize drawings throughout the morning. Representatives from local HSHS hospitals will be at the event providing health information and education. Register for the walk by Feb. 9 at prairieheart.org/heart-walk.