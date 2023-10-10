Finland allocates 92 million euros to aid Ukraine, countries affected by Russia’s aggression

Finland’s Foreign Ministry announced on Oct. 9 allocating an additional 92 million euros ($97 million) to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine, Moldova, and other countries affected by Russia’s war.

In Ukraine, the assistance will address needs in the health, transport, energy, agriculture, housing, and social security sectors, according to the ministry.

The funds will contribute to the Crisis Facility launched by the World Bank Group’s International Development Association (IDA) earlier this year.

Finland will send 62 million euros to Support Programme for Ukraine and Moldova Recovery, from which 12 million will be allocated as a grant and 50 million as a loan, reads the announcement.

In Ukraine, the program aims to improve access to healthcare services, increase the availability of services to address acute energy shortages, repair infrastructure and housing as well as support agricultural activities.

“It will also accelerate long-term efforts to support Ukraine’s recovery and the reconstruction of critical sectors,” the ministry wrote, adding that special attention will be paid to the rights of women and people with disabilities.

In Moldova, the IDA Crisis Facility will mainly help cover the costs of hosting Ukrainian refugees, as well as finance development programs and ensure preparedness for crises.

Finland said the remaining 30 million euros will be provided in loans to countries affected by Russian aggression to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases, among other efforts.

