Finland announces $117 million military aid package for Ukraine

Finland will provide Ukraine with a new aid package worth EUR 106 million ($116.5 million), the country's Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 21.

This will be Finland’s 21st shipment of military aid provided to Ukraine.

“Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine in the short and long term,” said Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen.

“The total value of defense equipment packages we have provided now amounts to EUR 1.6 billion ($1.76 billion),” said Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen.

The ministry explained that for security reasons, details about the contents of the aid package, the method, or delivery schedule are not disclosed.

On Nov. 17, Finland delivered the 20th military aid package to Ukraine, valued at EUR 100 million.

