Finland announces 'historic' NATO bid

The Guardian

It was previously unclear if the order came from the Trump White House as the inquiry had spanned both presidents’ terms The inspector general’s office of the DoJ confirmed the subpoena came from the Biden administration. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images The subpoena that was used by the US justice department to obtain details of a Guardian reporter’s phone account, as part of a leak inquiry, was issued by the Biden administration within the opening weeks of Joe Biden’s presidency. In a sta