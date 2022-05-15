Finland announces 'historic' NATO bid

TheStreet.com
Walt Disney theme parks draw thousands of guests each day to enjoy rides on various attractions and watch an array of entertaining shows. Visitors to Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida or Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in the spring and summer months can experience long waits in lines to get on rides such as Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean or even Peter Pan's Flight. At Disneyland and Florida's Disney Hollywood Studios, guests can often find the longest lines on Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge rides Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.