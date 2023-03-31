Finland cleared its final hurdle to joining NATO, bringing a geopolitical nightmare for Putin close to reality

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia on March 30, 2023. Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The final holdout within NATO — Turkey — voted on Thursday to let Finland join the alliance.

It was the last thing stopping NATO gaining a powerful new member that borders Russia.

Putin said he attacked Ukraine to push NATO back — but Finland's accession achieves the opposite.

Turkey approved Finland's bid to become a member of NATO, clearing the block that had delayed it joining the alliance and creating a nightmare scenario for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Finland's efforts to join NATO, motivated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, had been delayed as Turkey held out on approving its membership.

On Thursday, Turkey's parliament approved a bill that allows Finland to join, becoming the last member of the alliance to do so.

Outside countries need the support of existing members of NATO in order to join, which Finland now has.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (center) with Finland and Sweden's ambassadors to NATO, Klaus Korhonen and Axel Wernhoff, after receiving their countries' applications to join the bloc on May 18, 2022. NATO/Twitter

Only formalities remain before Finland becomes a member, including document signing, The Associated Press reported.

NATO expanding is a strategic disaster for Putin, who sees the alliance as Russia's greatest threat.

He tried to justify his invasion of Ukraine by saying that he needed to prevent NATO getting bigger and closer to Russia's borders.

But the invasion caused Finland to abandon its long policy of neutrality. Public support for membership soared, and both Finland and its neighbor Sweden sought membership in May 2022.

Finland has more than 800 miles of land border with Russia. It joining NATO would more than double the length of the border between NATO countries and Russia, taking it from around 750 miles to around 1,600.

Turkish lawmakers vote in favor of Finland's bid to join NATO late Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey. AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici

Russia threatened Finland and Sweden last year for trying to join, saying Russia would retaliate if they became members. Its statements became more measured over time, but Russia's ambassador to Sweden said this month that the two countries will become a "legitimate target" upon joining.

Most NATO members quickly approved Finland and Sweden's requests to join, but Turkey delayed the process by months, declining to support either country.

Story continues

Turkey's president had accused Finland and Sweden of supporting groups that Turkey sees as terrorists.

He said earlier this month that Finland had taken "authentic and concrete steps" to address his grievances, and that he now supported Finland joining.

Turkey has not yet approved Sweden's bid.

Read the original article on Business Insider