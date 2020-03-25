Finland to Cut Off Helsinki Region to Slow Coronavirus Spread

(Bloomberg) -- Finland will cordon off the region around its capital city to stem the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Uusimaa region surrounding Helsinki is the worst hit. Travel to and from the area will only be allowed when absolutely necessary and only for those with special needs.

“The epidemic is much further along in Uusimaa than in the rest of the country,” Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters on Wednesday. “The only workable way to slow the spread of the epidemic is to limit contacts between people.”

Finland has already closed borders, shut schools and limited public gatherings to 10 people, recommending that people stay home as much as possible.

The Nordic nation now has 880 confirmed cases of the virus, more than twice as many as a week ago, and three fatalities. The government says the real number of the infected is likely to be much higher.

