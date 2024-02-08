Finland extends closure of border with Russia through April 14

Finland's Interior Ministry said Thursday the country's border with Russia will remain closed until April 14. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Finland on Thursday extended the closure of its border with Russia for two months.

Finland's Interior Ministry said the decision will extend the total closure of its eastern border with Russia through April 14 and said they are seeing no signs that Russia is changing its behavior.

"Finland's eastern border remains closed due to Russia's attempts to use instrumentalized migration against Finland. Russia is causing human suffering and using people as tools," the interior ministry statement on X said. "Russia is responsible for the situation."

Finland closed its border with Russia on Nov. 16. It was done under the Border Guard Act to stop Russia from transporting undocumented migrants to Finnish border crossings.

Finland's Ministry of the Interior added on X that "Instrumentalization of migration is one way of trying to affect the security and stability of Finland and the EU. The aim of Russia's hybrid activity is to divide our societies, divide the Western countries and undermine our support for Ukraine."

The ministry said Finland's strong support to Ukraine will continue "as long as needed."

The Russians are continuing what Finland calls a hybrid operation and so it will continue to take the necessary border measures to protect the country's national security and social stability.