Finland extends probe of AstraZeneca jab but to resume use for those aged 65 and over

Palestinians get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Jenin
·1 min read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland will resume using the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 from Monday, but will only give it to people aged 65 and over, the country's Institute of Health and Welfare said on Wednesday.

Several European countries stopped administering the shot after reports of a small number of blood disorders, but most have begun using it again after regulators said the benefits outweighed any risks.

"We have not detected people that have turned 65 to have an increased risk of blood clotting so we can resume vaccinating them," Taneli Puumalainen, chief physician at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said in a press release on Wednesday.

The institute is still looking into two cases of blood clots in Finland and said it needed more time to complete its investigation, which will be finished on April 6 the earliest.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Essi Lehto and Toby Chopra)

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago cuts off vaccine supply to CPS provider

    Vaccine distribution to Innovative Express Care has been stopped after the clinic "knowingly misallocated" 6,000 doses of vaccines meant for Chicago Public Schools employees, city health officials say.

  • UPDATE 1-COVID-19 vaccine makers should license technology to overcome "grotesque" inequity- WHO

    More producers of COVID-19 vaccines should follow the example of AstraZeneca and license their technology to other manufacturers, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, as he described vaccine inequity as "grotesque". WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that the drugmaker said earlier that interim data from trials found the vaccine, developed in conjunction with Oxford University, was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and, crucially, posed no increased risk of blood clots. "This data is further evidence that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective," Tedros told a news conference.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • A Spotlight On Israel's Rollout Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine, Why Some Have Privacy Concerns

    Israel has been hailed for its success with its coronavirus vaccine rollout, claiming the honors of having the highest per-capita vaccine administration in the world. It's moving vigorously ahead with the target of getting 80% of the country's 9.2 million people vaccinated by May. Israel Government Drumbeats Success: The government and media are hyping up the success the nation has had with vaccination. For those in power, a higher rate of vaccine administration brings the possibility of opening up the economy in a big way, kickstarting growth after the swoon witnessed in the course of the pandemic. Preliminary estimates released by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics in February showed that the domestic economy contracted by a less-than-feared 2.4% in 2020. This was the worst performance since the state of Israel came into being in 1948. If not for the resilience shown by exports and consumer spending, the contraction would have been worse. The Drive That Hastened Adoption: In mid-November, Israel contracted with U.S. health care company Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) for the supply of 8 million doses of the combine's vaccine, which has received regulatory approval for emergency use in several nations. Those who have received both doses of the vaccine and those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 are allowed to download a Ministry of Health app that issues a unique QR code. This code is intended to serve as a passport for citizens to access public places such as gyms, theaters, restaurants and bars. The whole vaccination process has been streamlined, from being notified through a text message, to booking for both doses through a link provided in the text message to reminders for non-responders. The vaccination process is digitized, with patient data input on a smartphone app. The inoculated individuals are sent a link through text message to report any adverse reactions. The urgency shown by the government in pulling in those staying on the fence has been to get as many people vaccinated as possible to attain herd immunity before mutant strains begin to inflict further damage to lives and the economy. Is Israel really the poster child of the global vaccination drive? As is always the case, there are two sides to the story: there has been disgruntlement among a section of the population who see the endeavor as being forced on them. Related Link: Pfizer Expects COVID-19 Vaccine To Bring B In Revenue This Year Pushback To Pfizer Deal Grows: Questions are now being raised by some quarters regarding the administration of the vaccine. The government released an epidemiological collaboration agreement between Israel and Pfizer Jan. 17 with some details redacted. Israel's sharing of government health information with Pfizer has led to some citizens voicing privacy concerns, according to The Washington Post. The document shows the parties have agreed to share de-identified data regarding vaccination compliance in a real-world context to evaluate whether herd immunity protection is observed during the vaccination program rollout. Another point of contention is the government's proposed plan to begin vaccinating children ages 12-16. Some adolescents who have underlying conditions that make them vulnerable to coronavirus infection have already reportedly been vaccinated. In the U.S., Pfizer's emergency use authorization is for ages 16 years and above, and the company has yet to commence a pediatric trial to expand the label to include younger children. Comments by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in an NBC interview that Israel can be considered as the world's lab have not gone over well with everyone. Bourla based his statement on the fact that Israel is using only Pfizer's vaccine and that a relatively higher proportion of the population is vaccinated. Related Link: Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccination Could Protect Pregnant Women, Newborns, Study In Israel Suggests: What's Next: Israelis went to the polls Tuesday to elect members to its Parliament — the Knesset — in a snap election. The ruling party coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party is banking big on the success thus far achieved with the vaccination drive. The election results are expected to shed more light on the country's perception of the inoculation campaign. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFDA Decisions For Pfizer, Eli Lilly And Bluebird Bio, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Plus New Data And EarningsNovavax Stock Down 32% From Recent Highs: Is The COVID-19 Play A Buy Ahead of Key Readouts?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. health officials say AstraZeneca may have skewed vaccine 'efficacy data' with 'outdated information'

    In an unusual statement issued after midnight on Tuesday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said an independent monitoring board overseeing AstraZeneca's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial told the NIAID and the drugmaker late Monday "it was concerned by information released by AstraZeneca on initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial." The NIAID, a unit of the National Institutes of Health, is led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's top medical adviser. AstraZeneca reported early Monday that its vaccine had proved to be 79 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in a large U.S. trial, 100 percent effective against serious illness or hospitalization, and carried no increased risk of blood clots. The results were seen as a shot in the arm for the beleaguered vaccine. But the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) "expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the NIAID said. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will ultimately conduct a thorough review of the data before approving AstraZeneca's vaccine for use in the U.S., the agency said, but AstraZeneca should "work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible." The DSMB's analysis of AstraZeneca's U.S.-based trial was "delayed several times because the board had to ask AstraZeneca for revised reports from those handling trial data on behalf of the company," The New York Times reports, citing a person familiar with the matter. Friction between a safety monitoring board and a study sponsor is "highly irregular," and the NIAID's post-midnight statement is "so, so troubling," clinical trials expert Dr. Eric Topol told the Times. "I've never seen anything like this." AstraZeneca had yet to respond to the statement early Tuesday. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThere is no immigration crisisSen. Tammy Duckworth drops threat to vote against white Biden nominees after AAPI representation 'assurances'

  • Canada's lagging COVID-19 vaccine campaign set to ramp up as virus variants spread

    Canada is expecting enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to double its supply by the end of next week to help ramp up a slow vaccination program as more contagious virus variants push the country toward a third wave of coronavirus infections. Canada has lagged other rich countries in inoculations even though it ordered enough doses to vaccinate the population five times over late last year. Shipments of 4.7 million doses are expected this week and next - 2.4 million from Pfizer Inc, 846,000 from Moderna Inc and a 1.5 million-dose loan of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the United States, according to federal forecasts and recent announcements.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Drugmakers prepare for the unusual: A defeat in Washington

    Democrats' next big bill could include drug price negotiations and other industry curbs. Pharma may not be able to fight it off this time.

  • If Tesla Knows When A Driver Isn't Paying Attention, Why Doesn't It Warn In The Moment?

    Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) in-car cameras for driver monitoring are a privacy concern, as per Consumer Reports. What Happened: The New York-based nonprofit member organization said that the safety benefits of driver monitoring through the cameras are undermined by privacy concerns. “If Tesla has the ability to determine if the driver isn’t paying attention, it needs to warn the driver at the moment, like other automakers already do,” according to Jake Fisher, senior director of Consumer Reports’ auto test center. A senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, John Davisson, told Consumer Reports that while there may be legal protections on who can access the data from the cameras there’s a possibility that “insurance companies, police, regulators, and other parties in accidents will be able to obtain that data.” See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Davisson also raised the possibility of data access by malicious actors and Tesla itself using it for purposes other than safety research. Why It Matters: The approach taken by the Elon Musk-led automaker is different from other automakers such as Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and General Motors Compay (NYSE: GM) in that the other automakers’ driver monitoring systems do not record, save, or transmit data or video, noted Consumer Reports. The systems of these automakers reportedly rely on infrared technology instead of video to identify the driver’s head position and to determine eye movement. The Chinese government last week restricted Tesla vehicle’s access to military and sensitive state-owned enterprises over concerns arising on the capability of cameras installed on and inside the vehicles, according to the Wall Street Journal. Musk dismissed the Chinese worries by saying that there was a strong incentive for Tesla to “be very confidential with any information. ... If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down.’ Notably also last week, Tesla revoked access to its full-self driving software for drivers who did not pay enough heed to the road Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.2% lower at $662.16 on Tuesday. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Irresistible To Institutional Buyers Even At ,000: What You Need To KnowIs Elon Musk's Influence On Dogecoin Price Waning?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • College administrator, brother identified as victims in attack captured on Zoom

    Robert Cotton faces two counts of murder in the deaths of his mother, Pasadena City College staff member Carol Anne Brown, and his uncle, Kenneth Wayne Preston.

  • DC carjacking: Girls aged 13 and 15 charged with felony murder over deadly crash

    Suspects accused of using taser on driver during incident on Tuesday

  • Julie Pomagalski, Olympic snowboarder, dies in avalanche at 40

    Julie Pomagalski, a retired Olympic snowboarder from France, died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. She was 40.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her thoughts when she first saw her husband

    Actor Jamie Lee Curtis talked to Hoda Kotb about her favorite quote and how it resonates in her life on this episode of “Quoted By.”

  • Biden expands 'Obamacare' by cutting health insurance costs

    President Joe Biden pledged Tuesday that his $1.9 trillion rescue package would build on the promise of the Affordable Care Act, the hallmark legislation of Barack Obama's presidency that became law 11 years ago. Biden's COVID-19 relief law pumps up “Obamacare” premium subsidies to address longstanding problems of affordability, particularly for people with middle-class incomes. More taxpayer assistance means, in effect, that consumers who buy their own policies through HealthCare.gov will pay hundreds of dollars less out of their own pockets.

  • National Guard soldiers transferring Covid vaccines ‘held at gunpoint’

    Arizona man ‘attempts to run vans off road multiple times, finally turning his truck into oncoming traffic to make National Guard vans stop’

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Fox News ridiculed after host wrongly tells Trump in live interview that homeland security chief has quit

    Alejandro Mayorkas is under severe pressure over migrant children’s welfare, but has also only been in his job for seven weeks

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Republican senator compares mass shootings to drunk driving during hearing on gun violence

    GOP lawmaker has ‘A’ rating from NRA

  • Former Yale psychiatrist sues after being fired over tweets about Trump psychosis

    Dr Bandy Lee once held a conference at the university about the ex-president’s mental state