Finland grants €3 million to support grain exports from Ukraine

Finland has allocated €3 million to support the export of Ukrainian grain to the countries which depend on it the most, and to clear mines in rural Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland

Details: €2 million of the package will be provided as humanitarian aid for the Grain from Ukraine Initiative implemented by the World Food Programme, which supports the export of Ukrainian grain to the poorest countries. In total, Finland has allocated €11.5 million of financial aid.

Some of the funds are being provided to assist mine clearance efforts in Ukrainian fields affected by combat action to make this land safe for agricultural production again.

This project is being run by the World Food Programme and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation in close cooperation with the Ukrainian government.

The allocation of these funds takes the total aid provided by Finland for humanitarian demining in Ukraine to €8.25 million.

Earlier this year, the Finnish government suggested amendments to the 2024 budget proposal which include greater expenditure on aid for Ukraine.

Finland supplied Ukraine with its 20th military aid package, worth €100 million, in mid-November.

