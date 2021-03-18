Finland IDs hackers linked to parliament spying attack

JARI TANNER
·2 min read

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s domestic security agency said Thursday that the cybergroup APT31, which is generally linked to the Chinese government, was likely behind a cyberspying attack on the information systems of the Nordic country’s parliament.

The Finnish Security and Intelligence Service, known by the abbreviation Supo, said it had “identified a cyber espionage operation targeted in 2020 against parliament with the aim of intruding into parliament’s IT systems.”

The agency added that “according to Supo intelligence, APT31 was responsible for the attack”. It didn’t mention China by name or the group’s alleged links to the government in Beijing. The statement posted also on the agency's Twitter site in English.

Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation, NBI, said late December that it had started an investigation into suspected gross hacking and espionage attacks on the information systems of Eduskunta, the Finnish legislature. Among other things, some lawmakers' email accounts were compromised.

Parliament has since upgraded the systems' security features.

NBI’s Tero Muurman, who is in charge of the investigation, said Thursday his agency was probing further Supo’s allegation of APT31′s involvement. He said the breach likely aimed to “acquire information for the benefit of a foreign nation or to harm Finland.”

FireEye, one of the world’s major cybersecurity firms, and other data security firms have linked APT31 to the Chinese government or operations conducted on its orders.

APT is an abbreviation for “advanced persistent threat,” a general term to describe an attack in which an intruder — or intruders — establishes an illicit and usually long-term presence on a network to acquire highly sensitive data.

Earlier this month, Supo said that the intelligence services of foreign powers have expanded their cyber espionage operations in Finland during the COVID-19 pandemic through either directly targeting Finnish organizations or using Finnish infrastructure.

The agency has earlier named China and Russia as being the most active countries spying on Finland.

Arctic issues is an area of particular interest to China in the Nordic countries.

The Finnish public broadcaster YLE reported earlier March that the state-funded Polar Research Institute of China attempted in 2018 to buy or lease an airport near the small northern town of Kemijarvi in the Lapland area, Finland’s Arctic region, for research flights over the North Pole and other Arctic regions. The Finnish military, however, blocked the deal on security concerns. as the airport is close to a military area.

The parliament of Norway, Finland’s Nordic neighbor, was hit by a cyberattack last year that the country’s domestic security agency said was probably done by the hacking group APT28, which has been linked to Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency.

Recommended Stories

  • Sarah Everard murder sparks global movement against violence

    The World Health Organization reported that one in three women will suffer physical or sexual violence at some point

  • The Atlanta-area shootings are the worst example of a recent wave of violence against Asians in America

    Six of the eight victims of the shootings were Asian women, and there is concern that the attacks were racially motivated.

  • China summons technology firms over voice software security

    Chinese authorities summoned 11 companies including Alibaba and Tencent for talks regarding the security of voice software, as Beijing steps up scrutiny over the internet sector. The internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China said Thursday that the talks were about security assessments of technology used in voice-based social media and deepfake technology that can potentially manipulate and create synthetic audio content of people speaking. The move comes as authorities in recent months have increased oversight over technology firms in the country, over concerns of anticompetitive behavior.

  • Congress will hold hearing on anti-Asian violence for the first time in more than 30 years and just days after Atlanta shootings

    Stop AAPI Hate, an advocacy group, said it has received nearly 3,800 reports of hate incidents across the country since March 2020.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Fake batch of Sputnik V vaccine seized in Mexico, Russian wealth fund says

    Authorities in Mexico have seized a batch of fake doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for exports of the COVID-19 vaccine, said on Thursday. "Earlier today Mexican authorities seized a batch of vaccines designed and packaged as Sputnik V," the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said. "Analysis of the photographs of the seized batch, including the design of containers and labels, suggests that it is a fake substance which has nothing to do with the original vaccine," the fund said in a statement.

  • Republican Rep. Chip Roy uses hearing about anti-Asian violence in the wake of the Atlanta shootings to complain about China

    Roy employed whataboutism - a Soviet-era propaganda tactic - to go on a tirade against China amid a rising wave of anti-Asian violence.

  • EU envoys agree first China sanctions in three decades

    The European Union agreed on Wednesday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, two diplomats said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square crackdown. EU ambassadors approved the travel bans and asset freezes on four Chinese individuals and one entity, whose names will not be made public until formal approval by EU foreign ministers on March 22, as part of a new and wider rights sanctions list. While the sanctions are mainly symbolic, the adoption marks a significant hardening in the EU's policy towards China, which Brussels long regarded as a benign trading partner but now views as a systematic abuser of basic rights and freedoms.

  • Battle over the Equality Act highlights the agonising pace of progress for LGBT+ Americans

    Bill to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and sexual identity would need 60 votes to pass the Senate

  • Trump urges his supporters to get inoculated with the 'great' and 'safe' COVID-19 vaccines

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night publicly urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He acknowledged in a 20-minute call-in interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that Republicans are especially hesitant to get vaccinated. "I would recommend it," Trump told Bartiromo. "And I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly. But again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works." Other than a brief aside in his CPAC speech in February, Trump has avoided publicly discussing vaccinations since he left office. He and former first lady Melania Trump got vaccinated in January, before leaving the White House, but they didn't make that public until earlier this month. Their inoculations were so secret, "some of Trump's top aides in the White House were unaware Trump got the vaccine and reporters were often told it was unlikely Trump would be inoculated because he had antibodies from contracting the virus in October," Politico reports. Given the resistance to COVID-19 vaccines among Trump voters, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Fox News Sunday it would be very helpful if Trump urged his followers to get vaccinated. On Monday, President Biden expressed skepticism of the efficacy of a Trump PSA. "I discussed it with my team, and they say the thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say to the MAGA folks is what the local doctor, what the local preachers, what the local people in the community say," Biden said. That actually matches the findings of a focus group barraged with various pro-vaccine messaging on Saturday. You can watch Brian Castrucci, president of the De Beaumont Foundation, which sponsored the focus group, explain what worked in the Associated Press report below. More stories from theweek.comBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentJobless claims unexpectedly rise to 770,000

  • Sarah Everard's Death Set Off a Movement, but for Friends the Grief Is Personal

    LONDON — Sarah Everard, like so many others, had a difficult year in 2020. A long-term relationship fell apart, and she lost her job when the company she worked for hit the rocks. Still, she had stayed positive and active, throwing herself into online exercise classes and remaining a steadfast supporter to friends struggling through an equally arduous time. Lately, those friends said, things had been looking up, and she was eagerly anticipating post-pandemic life. She was seeing someone new, and she was eager to travel again, to see family in her hometown of York in northern England and to reconnect with friends. She had just started a new job. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times So when Everard didn’t come home on March 3, a Wednesday night, they knew something was wrong. She had made a phone call to her new boyfriend as she walked from a friend’s house, and then she vanished. It was 9:30 p.m. Later last week, as Everard’s death was confirmed and a police officer was charged with the crime, her name became a rallying cry for a broad movement to combat pervasive, longstanding violence against women in Britain — a symbol of all those of who have been attacked, so many of whose cases have gone largely unnoticed. Amid the national attention, her friends and family have been left to privately mourn a woman, just 33, who had been taken far too soon. They described someone of warmth and empathy, always ready to listen to a friend’s troubles and offer support. “She was sunshine and light, and made you feel warm and good and safe,” said Holly Morgan, who met Everard through work in London years ago. “I feel angry about it as well, but my main anger is that it happened to her.” The news of Everard’s disappearance spread quickly online, first among friends and family — a network that stretched from her hometown near York to a web of friends from her college years and colleagues in London. They collectively worried about her, amplifying calls for information. Many desperately puzzled over how this could be happening to their Sarah. “Today, more than ever, we miss our strong, beautiful friend,” Kayleigh Bryan, a friend from school, wrote in a post last week, on International Women’s Day. Then, as the news came that a police officer had been arrested in her death, the messages turned to memorials, and her story grew from personal pain to national reckoning. As flowers pile up at a bandstand in Clapham Common in south London, near where she disappeared, and protesters silently raise fists outside government buildings in remembrance of Everard, those closest to her are still trying to make sense of things. For many, their friend’s transformation into a national symbol has complicated their own raw feelings of grief. “In the uproar of what Sarah’s death is being taken to represent,” as one friend, India Rose, described it, she had struggled to find words to pay proper tribute to a woman she knew as “open, honest,” and “unflinching in her ability to listen and empathize.” “We shared a lot, and I was never in any doubt of her discretion or sincerity in her support and kindness,” Rose said on Facebook. While Everard’s family and many of her friends have remained intensely private in the painful days since her death — with the glare of international attention amplifying that pain for some — a picture of a fiercely loyal, compassionate and dedicated woman emerged. Everard grew up in the Heslington area of York, where her family still lives. Her father, Jeremy, is a professor, and her mother, Sue, works for a charity. She was the baby of the family, with two older siblings. In a statement issued through the police, the family’s only public comment since Everard’s death, her parents and siblings remembered her as “bright and beautiful — a wonderful daughter and sister,” and reflected on her thoughtful and dependable nature. “She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humor,” they said. “She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all.” Everard attended the Fulford School in York, where the staff remembered “how lovely she was to teach,” in a tribute posted over the weekend. Steve Lewis, the school’s head teacher, said her family and friends were a valued part of the community, and described Everard as bright, vibrant and caring. “Her joy, intelligence and positive spirit shone within the school,” he said in a statement. After graduating in 2005, Everard attended Durham University, where she studied geography. In a statement, Stuart Corbridge, the vice chancellor, said the community was devastated. Everard was a “popular and lively” student who retained a large group of friends after her graduation in 2008, he said. Rose Woollard, a close friend who met Everard at the University of Durham, spoke to the BBC when she first went missing, describing her as an “exceptional friend, dropping everything to be there to support her friends, whenever they need her.” Everard moved to London soon after college and took up work in marketing and public relations, where she found success thanks to her collegiality and a keen intelligence that she rarely credited herself with, friends and former colleagues said. In a news release for a sports event she worked on in 2019, Everard said her organization was “determined to find as many opportunities during the event to tell the fantastic stories of pioneering women over the last century.” On Everard’s Facebook page, photos offer glimpses of faraway travels and of London, the city she called home in recent years. In one picture were the tattered and windswept prayer flags of the Himalayas. In another was the unmistakable London skyline, the River Thames glistening in the sunset. Images from an unfinished life. She was an introvert who could still draw others close because of her rare skill for listening, but she could also be silly and irreverent, friends said. She was curious, active and adventurous, but also humble and private. “There are those moments where it’s like love at first sight, but with a friend,” Morgan said of the first time she met Everard. “You meet a fellow woman and go, ‘I love you, and I don’t know you yet properly, but I know that I’m going to love you.’ And it was one of those things.” Everard had friends across the marketing world in London after a decade in the field, and many were among the first to call attention to her disappearance. One, Helena Reason, described her on Facebook as a “smart, talented marketer” who got along with even the most difficult people she encountered. “Sometimes you meet a person with a beautiful soul and it shines through,” she wrote. Another former co-worker, Peter McCormack, shared a photo of a night out at an 1980s-themed party with Everard. “Crap at karaoke, brilliant at everything else,” he wrote in the Facebook post. “Our clients loved her, the team loved her, everyone loved Sarah,” he wrote. “For that moment she came into our lives, she made it better.” Morgan said that it has been hard to comprehend the national uproar her friend’s death has caused, but the immediate outpouring of love had been heartwarming. “Everyone has a Sarah in their life,” she said, describing the magnetism of women who are smart, determined and humble. “That’s why there’s been such an ongoing tide of pain and rage, because other people feel like they knew her, without knowing her at all.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • US media outlets pushed Russian disinformation about Biden in the 2020 election, intelligence report says

    A National Intelligence Council report says that Kremlin-led influence actors sought out prominent US media figures to amplify anti-Biden stories.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks can fall prey to private debt collectors. Democrats want to prevent that.

    Sen. Ron Wyden's office told Insider a standalone bill to protect stimulus checks from debt collectors is coming this week, as the IRS sends them out.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • BMW speeds towards mostly electric cars by 2030

    BMW is speeding into the electric car revolution, though not quite as fast as some of its rivals.The German automaker projected on Wednesday (March 17) that at least half of its sales would be zero emission vehicles by 2030.BMW said its MINI brand would be fully electric by the early 2030s.It is, though, a more conservative target than some other carmakers in the race for cleaner driving.Earlier this month, Sweden's Volvo said its whole lineup would be electric by 2030.And German rival Volkswagen expects 70% of European sales at its core VW brand to be electric by 2030.In the short-term, BMW forecasts it will see some recovery from the health crisis.It sees a big year-on-year rise in pretax profit for this year, with a strong performance in all areas - from MINI to its upmarket BMW and Rolls-Royce brands.BMW's optimism for the year ahead came on the same day industry data showed the car industry still faces a challenge to recover.The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said European car registrations fell sharply in February - down by 20.3% year-on-year.BMW itself saw a drop of 13%, though that was better than many rivals.Sales fell by a fifth at Mercedes-maker Daimler, while Renault saw a fall of almost 30%.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Fights Back After Man Punches Her in the Face in SF

    A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, witnesses said. Xiao Zhen Xie was leaning by a light pole while waiting at the traffic light around Market Street in San Francisco when a 39-year-old man approached her and punched her in the face without provocation, according to KPIX. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Xie said with the translation help of her daughter, Dong-Mei Li.

  • 'You bum, why did you hit me?' 75-year-old Asian woman beats attacker with stick in San Francisco

    A 75-year-old Asian American woman attacked and punched by a man on a San Francisco street fought back, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.

  • 'Justice League: The Snyder Cut' finally dropped—here's how to watch it

    The fabled “Snyder Cut” is real, and it’s coming exclusively to HBO Max.

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ review: Twice as long, more punishing — and yes, better

    Like the Kraken in “Clash of the Titans,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” has been released. It was released Thursday on HBO Max, all four hours and two minutes of it. I’d love to say it isn’t half-bad, but I can’t, because it is. It’s roughly 50% bad. The other 50% is better than that, even with a running time that threatens to never stop not stopping. Director Snyder has managed to will into ...