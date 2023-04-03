Finland to join NATO military alliance this week, chief says

1
Associated Press
·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Finland will become the 31st member of the military alliance on Tuesday.

“From tomorrow, Finland will be a full member of the alliance,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

Stoltenberg said that Turkey, the last country to have ratified Finland’s membership, will hand its official texts to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday as NATO foreign ministers gather in Brussels.

Stoltenberg said he would then invite Finland to do the same.

A flag raising ceremony to add the Finnish flag to those of the other members will take place at NATO headquarters at on Tuesday afternoon.

Recommended Stories

  • Chasing tornadoes, scientists still looking to unlock secrets of desctructive storms

    Scientists are conducting field research across the Southeast to study the conditions that make tornadoes particularly dangerous in this part of the country.

  • Italian minister says country's ban on ChatGPT is excessive

    Italy's deputy prime minister on Sunday criticised a decision by the government's Data Protection Authority to temporarily ban chatbot ChatGPT, saying the block over privacy concerns seemed excessive. Microsoft-backed OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy on Friday after the national data agency raised concerns over possible privacy violations and for failing to verify that users were aged 13 or above, as it had requested. The move by the agency, which is independent from the government, made Italy the first Western country to take action against a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence.

  • Los Angeles man who dreamed of being a pilot was among nine killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash

    A 27-year-old LA man was among nine killed when two Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky Wednesday.

  • Calls about bodies found along road linked to body in submerged car, Florida cops say

    A 16-year-old girl remains in critical condition, officials say.

  • News Outlets Ask Judge To Allow Cameras Into Trump's Arraignment

    Media organizations, including The New York Times and CNN, also requested Judge Juan Merchan unseal the indictment "without delay."

  • China's faltering March factory activity weighs on GDP outlook

    China's sprawling manufacturing sector, accounting for a third of the world's second-largest economy by value, lost momentum in March amid still-weak export orders, tapping the brakes on the country's economic recovery from restrictive COVID-19 policies. The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.0 in March. China's economy showed signs of a recovery in the first two months of the year, led by a pickup in services after the end of three years of strict COVID policies that had disrupted commerce and muzzled domestic demand.

  • Russian Woman Accused of Killing Pro-War Blogger With Boobytrapped Gift Is Arrested

    MVD.RUA suspect has been detained in connection with a bombing that killed a notorious pro-Russia military blogger in St. Petersburg on Sunday.Vladlen Tatarsky died in the blast as he gave a talk at the Street Food Bar #1 Cafe. According to a source cited by Russian state media, Tatarsky—real name Maxim Fomin—had been handed a statue as a gift that may have contained the explosive device. The figurine was reportedly designed to look like the Ukraine war hardliner.Thirty-two people were also inju

  • German Vice Chancellor arrives in Kyiv for talks on Ukraine's restoration

    Robert Habeck, the German Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Economy, arrives in Ukraine for political talks. Source: European Pravda, citing Spiegel Details: Habeck arrived in Kyiv on Monday morning with a small delegation of German business representatives.

  • Swiss sight deposits fall, suggesting Credit Suisse, UBS took less emergency help

    Sight deposits held by the Swiss National Bank declined last week, data showed on Monday, suggesting that Credit Suisse and UBS may have cut back on use of emergency funds offered them to facilitate their planned merger. Total sight deposits - meaning commercial bank cash held by the central bank overnight - fell to 563.566 billion Swiss francs ($614.71 billion) from 567.003 billion francs in the previous week, the SNB data showed. Sight deposits had risen 51.8 billion francs the week before, the second biggest increase on record and probably linked to UBS and Credit Suisse tapping the liquidity lines offered by the SNB and Swiss government after the takeover was announced.

  • LSU's 59 1st-half points set NCAA women's title game record

    Jasmine Carson was nearly perfect from the field to help LSU put on a record-breaking performance in the NCAA Tournament championship game. Carson scored 21 of her 22 points in the first half as the Tigers torched Iowa's defense in a 102-85 victory on Sunday. The 102 points was the most ever scored in a championship game by a single team and the 187 combined total also shattered the previous mark, too.

  • O'Hoppe hits first HR, Trout, Ohtani connect in Angels win

    Not until Angels rookie Logan O'Hoppe had completed his first big league home-run trot and returned to the dugout did he catch his breath and fully realize what had just happened. O'Hoppe's three-run drive in the fourth broke up a scoreless game, Mike Trout had a two-run shot the next inning and Shohei Ohtani connected one pitch later as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 6-0 on Sunday. With two outs and in his 22nd at-bat, O’Hoppe crushed a 1-1 fastball from Ken Waldichuk (0-1) over the wall in left-center, a 391-foot-shot with a 101.5 mph exit velocity.

  • Finland turns to the right as country prepares to enter NATO

    Finnish voters have given a boost to conservative parties in a weekend election, depriving left-wing Prime Minister Sanna Marin of another term as the country prepares to make its historic entry into NATO in the coming days. Marin won popularity for her Cabinet's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and for her European Union nation's strong support for Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion last year. The bloated debt will pose a challenge for the new government, particularly since NATO membership will require Finland to increase its defense spending.

  • An old painting was hanging for years behind a door in a family TV room. It turns out it was a Brueghel worth $845,000.

    The family that owned the painting, by Flemish 17th century painter Pieter Brueghel the Younger, thought it was a fake. It turned out not to be.

  • These 15 Banks Have a Risky Specialty. It Isn’t a Problem—So Far.

    With high concentrations of commercial real estate loans, these midsize lenders could come under pressure. But they look to be managing the risks well.

  • Russians are dying in Ukraine because of alcohol abuse, U.K. intelligence service says

    Russians are dying in Ukraine because of alcohol abuse, U.K. intelligence service says

  • Israel's Defense Minister visits West Bank, criticizes Iran

    Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to dismiss last week, has completed his visit to the occupied West Bank and warned against Iranian interference. Netanyahu announced Gallant's dismissal a week ago after he spoke out against the pace of the government's hotly contested judicial reforms. The announcement triggered foreign alarm and unprecedented street protest, and Gallant never received a formal dismissal letter from Netanyahu.

  • How China's 'maritime militia' seized the Philippines' prime fishing waters

    It was broad daylight when the Chinese coastguard brazenly boarded the long wood-panelled Filipino fishing boat and made their demand.

  • Mar-a-Lago events suspended as Trump huddles with advisers

    Former president prepares for New York court appearance at Florida resort after news of indictment caught him by surprise

  • The US leads the world in weather catastrophes. Here's why

    The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. Blame geography for the U.S. getting hit by stronger, costlier, more varied and frequent extreme weather than anywhere on the planet, several experts said. Two oceans, the Gulf of Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, jutting peninsulas like Florida, clashing storm fronts and the jet stream combine to naturally brew the nastiest of weather.

  • Employees would rather return to the office for a four-day workweek than have five days of hybrid work, a survey shows

    The UK trialed a four-day work week between June to December last year with 3,300 workers at 70 firms.