Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. Philanthropies are pouring millions into programs aimed at persuading Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The money is being spent on community-based organizations, local social media influencers and other things aiming to dispel myths and misinformation. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
·1 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said Thursday that authorities won't give the shot to males under age 30. They will be offered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine instead. The government agency said it found that young men and boys were at a slightly higher risk of developing myocarditis.

The move by Finland followed similar decisions by three neighboring countries on Wednesday. Sweden suspended the use of Moderna for people under 30, Denmark said those under 18 won’t be offered the Swiss-made vaccine, and Norway urged those under 30 to get the Pfizer vaccine instead.

All four countries based their decision on an unpublished study with Sweden’s Public Health Agency saying that it signals “an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium” — the double-walled sac containing the heart and the roots of the main vessels. It added: “The risk of being affected is very small.”

The preliminary information from the Nordic study has been sent to the European Medicines Agency’s adverse reaction committee to be assessed.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Parents split over vaccinating kids for COVID

    COVID-19 vaccine could soon be available to young children.

  • Pfizer Seeks Approval To Give COVID-19 Vaccine To Children Ages 5 To 11

    Pfizer announced Friday morning it has asked the FDA for emergency approval to administer its COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. Julie Watts reports.

  • Why the World’s First Malaria Vaccine Is Very Good News

    The new malaria vaccine isn't just the first approved for malaria, writes Christopher Plowe. It's the first vaccine for any human parasitic disease.

  • Adorable little chicken can hardly contain her Halloween excitement

    Parents always look forward to their children's first milestones. But it can be difficult to tell if your little one is feeling the excitement too. At least one dad, Cameron Manwaring, could be certain his baby girl had a blast on her very first Halloween. In 2019, he shared a viral clip of his daughter trick or treating. The little girl was dressed as a tiny little chicken and was literally squealing with excitement. Each time she was offered a piece of candy, she absolutely lost it, making high-pitched noises and running around. Manwaring's video garnered 3.5 million views on TikTok. "Aww, the noises coming from her are priceless," one person said

  • Pfizer files for FDA approval on coronavirus vaccine for ages 5-11

    Pfizer filed an application with the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday seeking emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine that is approved for distribution among children age 5-11.

  • Mainstream Republicans seek to 'rescue' Idaho - from the GOP

    Idaho’s Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin wants to be the state’s governor after next year's November elections. McGeachin, a far-right Republican known for her opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and association with anti-government figures, declared herself acting governor and tried to deploy National Guard troops to the Mexican border. Gov. Brad Little, a fellow Republican, repealed the order the next day, from Texas.

  • Pentagon climate plan: war-fighting in hotter, harsher world

    A new Pentagon plan calls for incorporating the realities of a hotter, harsher Earth at every level in the U.S. military, from making worsening climate extremes a mandatory part of strategic planning to training troops how to secure their own water supplies and treat heat injury. The Pentagon — whose jets, aircraft carriers, truck convoys, bases and office buildings cumulatively burn more oil than most countries — was among the federal agencies that President Joe Biden ordered to overhaul their climate-resilience plans when he took office in January. It follows decades of U.S. military assessments that climate change is a threat to U.S. national security, given increased risks of conflict over water and other scarcer resources, threats to U.S. military installations and supply chains, and added risks to troops.

  • Texas school shooting: Gunman released on bail as attorney insists case isn’t ‘standard-issue school shooting’

    Court orders 18-year-old to stay away from school and those injured in the shooting

  • Case of the Zodiac killer takes another twist – but police say it isn’t solved

    Police say investigation remains open as former law enforcement members claim to have identified killer A San Francisco ‘wanted’ bulletin and copies of letters sent to the San Francisco Chronicle by a man who called himself Zodiac. Photograph: Eric Risberg/AP The case of the Zodiac killer took another twist this week after a team of investigators claimed they had unmasked the man who has fixated the public and amateur sleuths for decades. But the apparent breakthrough was not so clear-cut. On We

  • Los Angeles to require COVID vaccine to enter restaurants, shopping centers

    Mayor Eric Garcetti has indicated that he will sign the ordinance.

  • Virus measures stop legal return of thousands to New Zealand

    When Silvia Dancose’s daughter called in distress from Canada in August, Dancose flew over right away to comfort her. New Zealanders desperate to return to their home country are forced each week or so to enter a lottery for coveted beds in quarantine hotels. As part of its effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, New Zealand requires all returning citizens and residents — whether vaccinated or not — to spend 14 days isolating in a hotel run by the military.

  • Minneapolis may be preparing to abolish its police: What to know about City Question 2

    Minneapolis voters will weigh in next month on a ballot question that could shape the future of the police reform movement nationwide.

  • China power cuts: Coal miners ordered to boost output, say reports

    Millions of Chinese homes and businesses have been hit by power cuts in recent weeks.

  • More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic

    The number of U.S. children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic may be larger than previously estimated, and the toll has been far greater among Black and Hispanic Americans, a new study suggests. More than half the children who lost a primary caregiver during the pandemic belonged to those two racial groups, which make up about 40% of the U.S. population, according to the study published Thursday by the medical journal Pediatrics. During 15 months of the nearly 19-month COVID-19 pandemic, more than 120,000 U.S. children lost a parent or grandparent who was a primary provider of financial support and care, the study found.

  • A COVID-19 patient whose wife sued a hospital to have him treated with ivermectin has died

    Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug commonly used to fight worms in animals. The FDA has warned people not to use it as a COVID-19 treatment.

  • Watch: Thieves steal $66K in Louis Vuitton from Northbrook Court Mall, police say

    The alleged offenders can be seen on cellphone video running out of the store.

  • Bay Area Health Officials Prepare to Lift Indoor Mask Requirements

    Health officers for the nine Bay Area jurisdictions on Thursday announced a consensus on criteria needed to lift health orders requiring face coverings in most indoor public spaces. Kiet Do reports. (10-7-21)

  • If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

    Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be

  • Pfizer's COVID-19 immunity protection diminishes after 2 months, and it can reach as low as 20% after 4 months: studies

    Studies found Pfizer is much less effective at defending against COVID-19 infection after a few months, but its protection against hospitalization and death is still high.

  • Virginia woman left hospitalised and hallucinating after venomous spider bites her lip

    ‘I was just praying I wasn’t going to die’