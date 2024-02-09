Finland prepares 22nd military aid package for Ukraine

Finland will soon send Ukraine the 22nd package of military aid worth about €190 million.

Source: Finnish government’s press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Finnish President Sauli Niinistö has confirmed this decision following a proposal by the government. The estimated total cost of the package is €190 million. This is the approximate price for replacing the relevant equipment for the Finnish army.

The package includes equipment procured from the Finnish industry for €30 million.

With this package, the total value of Finland's military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion has reached €1.8 billion.

The contents of the package and the approximate time of delivery of these weapons to Ukraine are not disclosed for security reasons.

"At the national level and more broadly, we must look for new ways to support Ukraine in the long run. We are currently working on a long-term plan to support Ukraine. Our industry has much experience, and we are working in our ministry to ensure that this experience and capacity are effectively used to support Ukraine as well. One example is our artillery ammunition production," said Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen.

It is also added that Finland is a member of what is known as the Artillery Coalition and the Mine Action Coalition within the Ramstein format.

Earlier, reports indicated that the ammunition plant belonging to the Finnish company Nammo Lapua would increase its output fivefold this year.

