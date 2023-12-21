Finland provides Ukraine with 21st military aid package for €106 million

The President of Finland, on the proposal of the Finnish government, has approved the provision of another military aid package to Ukraine.

Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence, reported by European Pravda

Details: This package of military assistance to Ukraine is the 21st for Finland since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. They stated that it is worth approximately €106 million.

"Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine in both the short and long term. The total value of the defence equipment packages we have already delivered is €1.6 billion," commented Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen.

Traditionally, Finland does not disclose details of the contents of the package or the timing of its delivery to Ukraine "for operational reasons and to ensure the safe delivery of the aid".

Background: Finland announced its previous military aid package for about €100 million in November.

