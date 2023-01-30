Finland says to stick with Sweden in NATO process

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto visits Latvia
1
Essi Lehto
·1 min read

By Essi Lehto

HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland is maintaining its plan to join NATO at the same time as Nordic neighbour Sweden, and hopes to do so no later than July, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan signalled on Sunday that Ankara could agree to Finland joining NATO ahead of Sweden, amid growing tensions with Stockholm, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday made similar statements.

"Our strong wish is still to join NATO together with Sweden," Haavisto told a news conference in Helsinki.

Last week, Turkey suspended NATO talks with Sweden and Finland over protests in Stockholm that included the burning of a Koran.

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and need all member countries' approval to join. Turkey and Hungary are yet to ratify the Nordic countries' membership.

"I still see the NATO summit in Vilnius in July as an important milestone when I hope that both counties will be accepted as NATO members at the latest," Haavisto said.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto in Helsinki, additional reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik and Christina Fincher)

Recommended Stories

  • Finnish, Swedish FMs: NATO membership process hasn't stopped

    The foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland reiterated in separate interviews published Saturday that the process for the two Nordic nations to join NATO is continuing despite Turkey's president saying Sweden shouldn’t expect his country to approve its membership. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström acknowledged in an interview with Swedish newspaper Expressen that Turkish anger over recent demonstrations and the burning of the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm had complicated Sweden’s NATO accession.

  • Japanese YouTuber’s pet fish ‘takes control of Nintendo account’, changes username and racks up credit card bill

    The fishy business took place when the game crashed due to an unknown error during live-streaming

  • Legal expert analyzes bodycam video showing Tyre Nichols' arrest

    The bodycam and surveillance video showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers has generated strong reactions from advocates and legal experts across the country. Kirk Burkhalter, New York Law School professor and director of the 21st Century Policing Project, joined CBS News to discuss the video.

  • Biden extends deportation protections for Hong Kong residents amid 'increasing repression' in China

    President Joe Biden signed off on a two-year extension of a program that protects Hong Kong residents in the U.S. from deportation due to "increased repression" from the Chinese government.

  • Trent Williams, K’Von Wallace ejected from NFC Championship Game

    The 49ers have slogged through the second half with their dire quarterback situation. Then things officially went off the rails midway through the fourth quarter. 49ers left tackle Trent Williams and Eagles safety K'Von Wallace were both ejected from the contest after they were involved in a brawl. Williams was shown tossing down Wallace. But [more]

  • Israeli army reinforces in West Bank after shooting

    STORY: Two people have been injured in a suspected shooting by a Palestinian gunman around Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday morning, in what a police spokesperson has described as a "terrorist attack."The shooting took place less than a day after the separate incident in which a Palestinian gunman shot dead seven near a synagogue on the outskirts of the city.In response, Israel's military said it was boosting its forces in the occupied West Bank.56-year-old Shimon Israel saw his neighbours killed in the attack.He says his neighbour ran to the scene to help, before being gunned down. The man’s wife was also shot in the back trying to resuscitate her husband. The couple had only been married for a year.Shimon further describes seeing two more people killed. He says he also received a bullet through his window. Police say the gunman was a 21-year-old Palestinian resident of East&nbsp;Jerusalem&nbsp;who appeared to have acted alone. He was killed by police after opening fire at 8:15pm.The attack underlines fears of an escalation in violence after months of clashes in the West Bank, culminating in a deadly Israeli raid on Jenin and cross-border fire between Israel and Gaza.Nine Palestinians were killed in the West Bank raid, the highest single day death toll in years.At a press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised police efforts, but urged people not to take the law into their own hands. He told reporters measures had been decided and that his cabinet would meet on Saturday evening, after the end of Shabbat, to “continue discussions around our response."Friday's shooting, which happened on International Holocaust Remembrance Day during Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, was condemned by the White House and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.It comes days before a planned visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel and the West Bank.

  • Israel anti-gov't protesters mourn synagogue attack

    STORY: Protesters in Jerusalem lit memory candles and sang the Israeli national anthem in front of the Israeli president's residence.Demonstrator Anat Shalem told Reuters she believed the country's safety and security was linked to the protection of its democracy. "We are here to protect the Israeli democracy in order to protect both the Palestinian and Israeli citizens so there will be less terror attacks like this, because if we won't have the Supreme Court then we won't have a democracy then we think these terror attacks will just be more and more and things will get worse, not better," Shalem said.In Tel Aviv, tens of thousands rallied at a main junction, then marched through the city streets, waving flags and chanting slogans.The reform plans, which the government says are needed to curb overreach by activist judges, have drawn fierce opposition from groups including lawyers and prompted large weekly demonstrations across Tel Aviv and other cities, with more than 100,000 protesters attending last week's rally.But turnout was expected to be lower this Saturday, following a weekend of violence during which a Palestinian gunman shot dead seven Israelis on the outskirts of Jerusalem and another shooting attack in the city on Saturday wounded two people.Earlier protesters in Tel Aviv also lit candles and paused for a moment of silence in memory of those killed in the synagogue attack in Neve Yaakov settlement.

  • Georgia man crashes stolen Atlanta police car on railroad tracks, officers rescue him from oncoming train

    Police in Atlanta rescued Mickal Parker, 29, after he allegedly took a police patrol car on a joyride and crashed it onto railroad tracks in the path of an oncoming train.

  • French bulldog thieves caught on home cameras

    Surveillance video was sent over by the owner who says the dogs were taken on Thursday, Jan. 26 during a home burglary in Ahwatukee. You can see a man wearing a red hoodie snatch one dog and then come back for the other. It appears the suspect was handing the dog off to someone outside the home.

  • Opinion: What Schools Should Do About COVID’s Chronic Impact on Special Ed Students

    Over the past few years, schools have rallied to ease the impact of students’ disrupted academic learning and the broad social, physical, emotional and psychological implications of the pandemic. Districts knew that making slight adjustments wouldn’t cut it, as they were up against some of the biggest learning challenges ever presented. Educators were empowered to […]

  • St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch to make major announcement on Trop redevelopment during State of the City address

    St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch to make major announcement on Trop redevelopment during State of the City address

  • Tully's Tails: Meet Yoshi and Ace

    Inside Jessica Hamel's home in Bradenton, it's pretty clear what her passion is. She takes care of people for her day job and fosters dogs the rest of the time. “I'm a nurse, and nurses want to take care of something with a heartbeat at all times. My husband says I'm a dog flipper. So, people flip houses, I flip dogs. I take something that's bad and make it really good,” explained Hamel. Hamel, along with Underdog Rescue of Florida, is looking to get her latest two fosters adopted, Yoshi and Ace.

  • With tiny EV, City Transformer takes aim at Europe's urban markets

    Israeli electric vehicle (EV) startup City Transformer aims to launch production of its small urban CT-2 model in Western Europe by the end of 2024 and will soon launch a Series B funding round to raise $50 million, the company said on Monday. Chief Executive Asaf Formoza told Reuters the company, which has so far raised $20 million, has selected a factory in Western Europe where it will have initial annual production of 15,000 vehicles, but cannot disclose its location yet. The additional funds the startup is raising should help speed up series production, Formoza added.

  • Peru's political crisis continues with violence in Lima

    STORY: The ongoing clashes between protesters and police in Peru over its political crisis killed at least one person over the weekend and saw others hospitalized in Lima.Protesters demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte are seen here. The fatality brings the total death toll to near 60 over eight weeks.Some protests escalated as demonstrators armed with rocks and makeshift shields clashed with police, who deployed gas and rubber bullets.The violence began in early December after the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, on charges of rebellion. He was also embroiled in multiple corruption investigations.Supporters are demanding his release.Initially focused in Peru's rural, mountainous south, the protests have since gained steam in the capital.Boluarte expressed regret early on Saturday after Congress refused to speed up the timeline for a presidential election amid the unrest.Lawmakers had given an initial green light to moving elections from 2026 to 2024, but on Friday voted down proposals to hold the election this year.Meanwhile, Boluarte has maintained she will stay on as president until elections are held.

  • Elliott: Gary Bettman doesn't care if fans hate him. Why his NHL reign has lasted 30 years

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman might be despised by fans, but his smart and calculating tactics have reaped financial success for the league's teams.

  • Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with a missile strike in an 'extraordinary' phone call weeks before Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    The former British prime minister said he spoke with Putin weeks before he invaded Ukraine and tried to persuade the Russian president to stand down.

  • Nets vs. Lakers game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

    Here's the preview of Nets-Lakers on Monday.

  • Bleacher Report says the Saints are the best landing spot for Derek Carr

    Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski says the Saints are the best landing spot for Raiders QB Derek Carr, whose trade market should begin to warm up soon:

  • Washington Wants to Make a Big Change to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Need to Know.

    The Social Security program is facing a budgetary shortfall, and many Americans believe their benefits are in jeopardy.

  • IU basketball leads Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage. Yes, you read that right.

    IU's drastic 3-point improvement is among the more encouraging developments this season.