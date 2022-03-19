Finland tops U.N. World Happiness Report for 5th year in a row, U.S. comes in 16th

Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·1 min read
Finnish flag
Finnish flag joonas/iStock

The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network released its 10th annual World Happiness Report on Friday, CNN reported.

According to NPR, the study asks approximately 1,000 respondents from each country to assess their lives on a scale of zero to 10, "with zero being the worst possible life they could have expected to have, and 10 being the best."

Nordic countries continued to dominate the rankings. Finland topped the list for the fifth consecutive year, with an average life evaluation of 7.821. Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway also made the top 10.

NPR, however, points out that some Nordic commentators suggest Scandinavians report high levels of satisfaction not because "of the country's sterling quality of life, but because people in those countries have a lower bar for what they think their best possible life could have been."

Writing for The Week in 2017, James Pethokoukis argued that Americans, by contrast, "are demanding, complain when dissatisfied, and, by the way, also produce the hard-driving entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates who push the technological frontier so Europe doesn't have to."

The United States ranked 16th in the 2022 report with a score of 6.977, between Canada (15th) and the United Kingdom (17th).

You may also like

Ukrainian forces and volunteers handed Putin one of his 'most comprehensive routs' in a small town

The Senate just voted to abolish Standard Time and make Daylight Saving Time permanent

Russian state propagandists laugh at new 'correspondent' Tucker Carlson in Colbert sendup

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky warns war will cost Russia for "generations"

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Saturday that continuing its invasion would cost Russia for "generations," AP reports.Driving the news: Zelensky said Russian President Vladimir Putin is deliberately creating "a humanitarian catastrophe," and urged Putin once again to meet with him to prevent more deaths, per AP. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Picture for yourself that in that stadium in Moscow there are 14,000

  • Boris Johnson: Russian win would bring 'age of intimidation'

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a “turning point for the world,” arguing that a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces would herald “a new age of intimidation.” Speaking to a Conservative Party conference in Blackpool, northwest England, Johnson claimed Putin was “terrified” that the example of a free Ukraine would spark a pro-democracy revolution in Russia. “That is why he is trying so brutally to snuff out the flame of freedom in Ukraine and that’s why it is so vital that he fails,” Johnson said.

  • Finland tops list of happiest nations for fifth straight year

    Finland is the happiest country in the world for the fifth straight year, the World Happiness Report announced Thursday. The list, compiled by UNICEF, showed Finland at No. 1 in 2022, followed by Denmark and Iceland. The list is out of 149 countries and is based on people's own opinions of their country, along with data regarding the economics and general state of a nation.Countries that got some bumps in their happiness ranking in the past...

  • Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations

    U.S. oil field services company Baker Hughes said Saturday that it was suspending new investments for its Russia operations, a day after similar moves were announced by rivals Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger. The steps from the Houston, Texas-based businesses come as they respond to U.S. sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In its statement, Baker Hughes, which also has headquarters in London, said the company is complying with applicable laws and sanctions as it fulfills current contractual obligations.

  • Marshall, 1st Black justice, faced down Senate critics

    The first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court is likely to face questioning at her Senate hearing that would have been familiar to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black man who served on the high court. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination has come before the Senate during what Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has called a national crime wave. "Amid all this, the soft-on-crime brigade is squarely in Judge Jackson’s corner,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

  • Bush, Clinton visit Ukrainian church in Chicago to lay flowers

    Former Presidents George W. Bush and Clinton visited a Ukrainian church in Chicago on Friday, laying down flowers in a show of solidarity with the nation.A video shared by the George W. Bush Presidential Center shows the 42nd and 43rd presidents each carrying yellow sunflowers wrapped in blue and yellow cloth to represent the Ukrainian flag.The presidents placed the flowers outside of the Saints Volodymyr and Olha Catholic Church in Chicago,...

  • Son succeeds father as Turkmenistan's new president

    The son of Turkmenistan's former president was inaugurated Saturday as the new leader of the authoritarian Central Asian country. Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 40, took the oath of office a week after an election in which the central elections commission said he won 73% of the vote. The elder Berdymukhamedov announced his resignation last month and Serdar, who had been named to increasingly prominent government posts, most recently the Cabinet's deputy chairman, was seen as his certain successor.

  • WTT Singapore Smash: Chinese paddlers confirm title sweep even before singles finals

    All five titles of the inaugural World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash tournament will be won by Chinese paddlers - even before the singles finals are being played.

  • Iran ready to meet India's energy needs, Tehran envoy tells New Delhi

    Iran is ready to meet India's energy security needs, its ambassador to India was quoted as saying on Friday, as negotiations continue between the world powers and Tehran on the lifting of sanctions against the OPEC-member. Iran used to be the second-largest oil supplier to India but New Delhi had to halt imports from Tehran after former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposed sanctions on its oil exports. "Rupee-rial trade mechanism can help companies from both the countries to deal with each other directly and avoid third party intermediation costs," Ali Chegeni was quoted as saying by Indian facilitation body MVIRDC World Trade Center.

  • Ousted Tennessee senator sentenced to probation for fraud

    A former Tennessee state senator expelled from office after a conviction for using federal grant money on wedding expenses instead […] The post Ousted Tennessee senator sentenced to probation for fraud appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Criminalizing poverty' or cleaning up the system? GOP public benefits overhaul advances

    Eric Friedlander of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services said his agency would need as many as 500 additional workers to oversee the new rules.

  • Mark Labbett 'gutted' to be axed from American version of 'The Chase'

    Labbett is a veteran of numerous editions of 'The Chase' all over the world.

  • This Country Was Just Named Happiest in the World

    It probably won't surprise you.

  • Higher costs, budget decisions prompt more food scarcity concerns

    Nearly 9% of North Dakota households do not have enough to eat right now

  • Ukraine war food price spikes may push 40 million into extreme poverty-development group

    Massive price spikes for food and energy sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine will push over 40 million people into extreme poverty, the Center for Global Development (CGDEV) said on Friday, warning against export curbs and sanctions on Russian food production. In an analysis blog https://www.cgdev.org/blog/price-spike-caused-ukraine-war-will-push-over-40-million-poverty-how-should-we-respond, the Washington-based think tank said food commodity prices since the start of the conflict have risen above levels experienced in price spikes in 2007 and 2010. It cited World Bank Research showing that the 2007 spike may have pushed as many as 155 million people into extreme poverty, and separate research showing the 2010 episode pushed 44 million into extreme poverty.

  • Growing gender inequalities are bad news for Kansas’ economic future

    If Kansas wants to keep young people here and encourage others to make Kansas their home, it must address growing gender inequalities.