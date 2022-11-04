Finland's PM was seen dancing, singing in a leaked video. She was cleared of misconduct over it.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who faced criticism earlier this year after a leaked video showed her singing and dancing at a private party, has been cleared of misconduct allegations, officials in Finland said Friday.

Complaints filed to the country’s parliamentary ombudsman alleged that her behavior at the gathering over the summer would have made her unable to perform her responsibilities as prime minister, according to multiple reports.

But Finland’s Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti said Friday Marin did not neglect her role as the country's leader.

There was “no reason to suspect the prime minister of unlawful conduct in the performance of her duties, or of any neglect of her official responsibilities,” Pöysti found, according to multiple reports.

USA TODAY has reached out to Finland's chancellor of justice for additional information.

Dozens of complaints filed after the video of Marin spread alleged that her behavior undermined the country’s reputation, the BBC reported. But Pöysti said the complaints he received did not cite specific duties she was unable to perform.

Marin in August said she took a drug test to put an end to speculation that she may have used illegal substances at the gathering.

She told reporters at the time “I hope that in the year 2022 it’s accepted that even decision-makers dance, sing and go to parties.”

“I didn’t wish for any images to be spread, but it’s up to the voters to decide what they think about it,” she added.

Pöysti this week also noted that "political accountability is also weighed periodically in democratic elections,” according to multiple reports.

Marin did garner some supporters after the video spread. Women around the world posted videos on social media of themselves dancing with the hashtag #solidaritywithsanna.

"This was a woman public leader, who on her own time, in the privacy of a friend's home – and she would, by the way, be entitled to do this at a club – was engaging in normal human behavior, within all moral, ethical and legal bounds," Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics, previously told USA TODAY. "The fact that she is being taken to task in this way is indicative of the narrowness of boundaries for women."

Contributing: Alia E. Dastagir, USA TODAY; Associated Press

