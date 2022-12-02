Finland's Sanna Marin says Europe would be in trouble without US

218
Alys Davies - BBC News
·3 min read
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaking at the Lowey Institute in Sydney, Australia on Friday
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaking at the Lowey Institute in Sydney, Australia on Friday

Finnish PM Sanna Marin has said Europe is "not strong enough" to stand up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on its own, and has had to rely on US support.

During a visit to Australia, the leader of the pending Nato member said Europe's defences must be strengthened.

"I must be brutally honest with you, Europe isn't strong enough right now," she said. "We would be in trouble without the United States."

The US is by far the largest provider of military assistance to Ukraine.

Since the start of the war in February, it has committed $18.6bn (€17.7bn; £15.2bn) in support, a research briefing last month by the UK's House of Commons said.

The second largest donor is the European Union, followed by the UK, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy says. But their contributions are dwarfed by those of the US.

And with European countries' military stocks depleting as they supply Ukraine, Ms Marin said more needed to be done to bolster European defences.

Speaking at the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney on Friday, Ms Marin said: "The United States has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet."

She added that Europe must make sure it is "building those capabilities when it comes to European defence, European defence industry, and making sure that we could cope in different kinds of situations".

While in office, US President Donald Trump regularly criticised European countries in Nato for not spending enough on defence.

In 2020, it was estimated the US spent just over 3.7% of its GDP on defence - while the average for Nato's European members (and Canada) was 1.77%.

During her talk, Prime Minister Marin went on to criticise some European countries' attempts at building closer ties with Russia in recent decades.

"For a long time, Europe was building a strategy for Russia... to buy energy from Russia and to closen those economic ties, and we thought that this would prevent the war," she said.

But she said that mindset was "proven entirely wrong".

European countries should have listened to states like Poland and the Baltics, she said, who had warned that Russia does not "care about their economic ties, they don't care about the sanctions, they don't care about any of that" when it comes to invading Ukraine.

Wide-reaching sanctions have been introduced by the EU and the US, among others, with the aim of limiting the resources Russia has to continue the war.

Many European Union and Nato member countries have also pledged to increase their defence spending following the start of the war.

In February, Germany announced an extra $113bn (£84bn) for its army, and a constitutional commitment to Nato's military spending target of 2% of GDP.

In June, the UK - under then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson - said its defence spending would hit 2.5% of GDP by the end of the decade.

All Nato members must commit to 2% to "to ensure the alliance's military readiness," Nato says. And there have been recent calls on Nato members to increase their defence spending to 3% of GDP.

Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, formally applied to join Nato in May. Accession protocols were signed in July, although they are yet to be ratified by all other members.

Chart showing which donors have contributed the most aid to Ukraine since late-January 2022
Chart showing which donors have contributed the most aid to Ukraine since late-January 2022

Recommended Stories

  • Finnish PM: Europe ‘would be in trouble without the United States’

    Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that Europe “would be in trouble without the United States” in remarks during her visit to Australia on Friday. The Guardian reported that Marin told reporters in Sydney that Europe is not strong enough on its own to manage Russia, saying that U.S. assistance is necessary. A reporter had…

  • Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US

    "The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.

  • Sanna Marin: Europe relies too much on US for security

    ‘I must be brutally honest with you, Europe isn’t strong enough right now.’

  • Putin explains Scholz why he terrorises Ukrainians with strikes on energy facilities

    The Kremlin has reported on a telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, and Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany. Source: European Pravda Details: The Kremlin has stated that the conversation took place at the initiative of the German side.

  • Russia 'open' to talks on Ukraine but presses demands from West

    STORY: A wounded Ukrainian soldier is carried by stretcher into a field hospital close to the frontline in the embattled city of Bakhmut, as repeated Russian efforts to seize the area have transformed it into a center of intense fighting.A 33-year-old military paramedic who would only give his first name, Ivan, said the fighting came in sudden, deadly waves."This work is different because you have a very small period of very high casualties. And there is a lot of going on, it is very fast. And all the battalions have casualties and you need to treat them fast. And it goes for like one week and it is over. So either we win or either we are forced to pull back."Another Ukrainian service-member, who called himself Vladyslav, said it seemed like the Russians were attacking haphazardly.“Judging from their equipment and the way they look, their actions and movements, they are simply creeping in, running, walking. They don’t have trained military staff, tactics.”Ivan said it appeared activity was ramping up on both sides."Now we are preparing for something, I don’t know, but thanks God we have little casualties these last two days.”Ukraine says Bakhmut is the main target for Moscow's artillery attacks, while Russian forces in the south remained on the defensive.Western countries are trying to boost aid for Ukraine as it reels from Russian missile and drone attacks targeting key energy infra-structure that have left millions without heating, electricity and water.Russian President Vladimir Putin, who calls his intervention in Ukraine a "special military operation," said Friday he was open to negotiations but that the West must recognize Russia's "new territories”, parts of Ukraine it claims to have annexed... in a move condemned as illegal by most countries.Putin’s comment came after discussions between U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, where Biden said he was ready to speak with Putin if the Russian leader was interested in ending the war."If that's the case, in consultation with my French, and NATO friends, I'll be happy to sit down Putin to see what he has in mind. He hasn't done that yet..."Biden has not spoken directly with Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. In March, Biden branded Putin a "butcher" who "cannot stay in power".Ukraine and the West say Putin has no justification for what they cast as an imperial-style war of occupation in which thousands of civilians have been killed. Kyiv says it will fight until the last Russian soldier is ejected from its territory.

  • Satellite images show Russia is making a big gamble on how it plans to defend territory near Crimea from Ukraine

    Russian defensive positions have been constructed along ground lines of communication like roads but seem to ignore the open terrain in between.

  • Pentagon unveils new nuclear stealth bomber after years of secrecy

    America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development.

  • AP PHOTOS: Propaganda billboards embodied Russian occupation

    In the liberated city of Kherson, Ukrainians have been tearing down a glaring symbol of occupation -- billboards spreading Russian propaganda. Throughout the southern city that was under Russian occupation for nearly nine months, the Russians had put up billboards declaring the city part of Russia or promoting important figures from their past.

  • EU agrees $60 Russian oil price cap, holdout Poland backs deal

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union on Friday agreed on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil, after holdout Poland gave its support, paving the way for formal approval over the weekend. Warsaw had resisted the proposed level as it examined an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap below the market price. It had pushed in EU negotiations for the cap to be as low as possible to squeeze revenues to Russia and limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

  • South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group

    AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) South Korea's players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on several cell phones showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup. The South Koreans had just about done their job, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates 2-1 on a stoppage-time goal. To advance to the round of 16, they just needed Uruguay to not score a goal against Ghana in the other group match that still had at least six minutes to play.

  • Biden says he would only meet with Putin if it were to end the war in Ukraine

    At a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, President Biden said he would only consider meeting with President Vladimir Putin if the Russian leader were ready to end the war in Ukraine.

  • Putin’s Own Cronies Expose Crimea Chaos in Messy PR Meltdown

    GettyUkrainian officials have been warning for months that—in addition to kicking Russia out of territories seized this year—they also intend to take back territories stolen before the war, including Crimea, the peninsula illegally annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014.And though Ukraine’s messaging on the matter is simple—that Ukrainian victory is about taking back Crimea, too—Russia’s response has been garbled in recent days. While some are urging Moscow to take the threat of a U

  • Warnock or Walker? New poll shows who is leading heated GA Senate runoff, as countdown to election begins

    Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is leading the Senate race against Herschel Walker in a new CNN/SSRS poll that also found the economy remains the top issue to Georgia voters.

  • Trump Org defense closings feature a clueless Donald Trump and a big little loophole

    The Trump Org. hopes to beat a corporate tax-fraud rap by invoking a three-word legal loophole and convincing jurors the Trump family knew nothing.

  • The House Committee Finally Has Donald Trump's Tax Returns After Massive Legal Battle — But There's a Pressing Catch

    After a long court battle, the U.S. House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee has finally obtained Donald Trump’s tax returns. While that may seem like a green light for the investigation to continue, the timing couldn’t be worse for the Democrats. The committee now has access to six years of the former president’s tax […]

  • Russian Foreign Minister openly admits that his country "went to war against Ukraine"

    Sergey Lavrov, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has called the war in Ukraine a "war" for the first time instead of using the propaganda term "special operation". Source: Lavrov, at a press conference on 1 December, a video of which was posted on Telegram by Russian propagandist Olga Skabeyeva Quote: "With Ukraine.

  • Florida Will Pull $2 Billion of Assets From BlackRock Over ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida will pull $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock Inc., accelerating Republicans’ fight with the world’s largest money manager over its ESG investing practices. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBlackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption Li

  • Russians are angry Putin is spending billions on an unpopular war as they freeze back home, report says

    Russians are complaining about poverty and poor infrastructure amid Putin's ongoing war in Ukraine, The Daily Beast reported.

  • Hakeem Jeffries, House Dems' new leader, said Tara Reade's Biden accusation should be 'investigated seriously'

    Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said in 2020 that Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should be investigated.

  • Trump Loses Special Master Review in Mar-a-Lago Files Case

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of White House documents got a major boost Thursday, as a federal appeals court ruled a judge was wrong to interfere with the probe by appointing a special master to review material seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From