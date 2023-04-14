Finley Boden's parents convicted of killing baby on Christmas Day during lockdown

Finley died on Christmas Day in 2020

A mother and father who spent their days smoking cannabis have been convicted of the Christmas Day murder of their baby after subjecting him to “repeated acts of severe violence".

Stephen Boden, 30, and Shannon Marsden, 22, were found guilty on Friday of killing Finley Boden during the winter 2020 Covid lockdown.

His death came just 39 days after he was placed back into their care by a family court.

A five-week trial at Derby Crown Court heard that 10-month-old Finley suffered a catalogue of "appalling" injuries, including 71 bruises over his body and 57 fractures, many inflicted in the short period before his fatal collapse.

Only hours after his son's death, Boden was heard telling Marsden at hospital that he was going to sell Finley's pushchair on eBay - later telling police he only said this in an effort to lighten the mood.

Prosecutor Mary Prior KC described how Finley's pelvis had been broken in two places, possibly from sustained "kicking or stamping", and he had two burns on his left hand - one "from a hot, flat surface", the other probably "from a cigarette lighter flame".

He fatally collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest at the family's "cluttered" and filthy terraced home in the village of Old Whittington, near Chesterfield, Derbyshire - with faeces later found in the bedroom.

Paramedics were called there at 2.33am on Christmas Day and Finley was taken to hospital, but despite medics' best efforts he was pronounced dead at 3.45am.

While visiting Finley's body in a hospital chapel of rest on January 11, 2021, Marsden later said: "His dad's battered him to death. I didn't protect him."

Boden had claimed Finley’s broken ribs may have been caused by the family dog jumping on his son and that a tear to the inside of the baby’s mouth, likely caused by a dummy being rammed into it, came after he hit himself with a rattle.

He also sent a text message two days before his son’s death saying: "I want to bounce him off the walls."

At the start of the trial at Derby Crown Court prosecutor Mary Prior KC told the jury that the pair were "in it together", repeatedly lying to hide their abuse from the police, social services and their own families.

The court heard how the pair conspired together to inflict "repeated acts of violence" on their son.

When a family court ordered that Finley be returned to his parents in October 2020 the pair reduced their cannabis use in an effort to convince social services that they were responsible parents.

But after Finley returned to the family home in November, they continued to consume cannabis in large quantities.

Money sent by relatives for the children was spent on drugs, with one drug deal witnessed by a social worker two days before Finley's death. Boden later admitted to smoking the drug in the same room as his son.

Boden, of Romford Way in Barrow Hill, Chesterfield, and Marsden, of no fixed address, had denied murder, two counts of child cruelty, and two charges of causing or allowing the death of a child.

The pair, who did not react as the verdicts were read, will be sentenced at a later date.