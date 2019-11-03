Update: Finlogic (BIT:FNL) Stock Gained 16% In The Last Year

It's always best to build a diverse portfolio of shares, since any stock business could lag the broader market. Of course, in an ideal world, all your stocks would beat the market. Finlogic S.p.A. (BIT:FNL) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 16% beating the market return of 14% (not including dividends). We'll need to follow Finlogic for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Finlogic was able to grow EPS by 17% in the last twelve months. The similarity between the EPS growth and the 16% share price gain really stands out. So this implies that investor expectations of the company have remained pretty steady. We don't think its coincidental that the share price is growing at a similar rate to the earnings per share.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Finlogic's TSR for the last year was 19%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

In the last year the market returned about 19%, and Finlogic generated a TSR of 19% for its shareholders. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 6.0% in that time. This suggests the share price maintains some momentum, and investors are taking a more positive view of the stock. Is Finlogic cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

