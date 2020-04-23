Finlogic S.p.A.'s (BIT:FNL) Earnings Dropped -2.1%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry?

When Finlogic S.p.A. (BIT:FNL) announced its most recent earnings (31 December 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well Finlogic has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see FNL has performed.

Was FNL's recent earnings decline worse than the long-term trend and the industry?

FNL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of €2.0m has declined by -2.1% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 11%, indicating the rate at which FNL is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let's look at what's occurring with margins and if the entire industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Finlogic has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.8% exceeds the IT Commercial Services industry of 5.6%, indicating Finlogic has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Finlogic’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 20% to 15%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 10% to 34% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I suggest you continue to research Finlogic to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

