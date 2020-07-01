FINN Partners Wins Agency Of The Year 2020 From The HITMC - Health And IT Marketing Community

AGENCY EFFORTS DEDICATED TO THE FRONTLINE HEALTH PROVIDER COMMUNITY RECOGNIZED AMONG OUTSTANDING CANDIDATES

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications firm, FINN Partners, received the 2020 'Best Health Agency (Provider Sector)' Medigy Healthcare and IT Marketing Community (HITMC) Award. This high-profile achievement recognizes innovative and results-driven work within the digital/health, health IT, medical device and medical technology sectors.

"This award honors FINN collaborative culture, across offices, practices, and continents, and our 'work hard, play nice' ethos, brought to life each day by our staff and carried forward in our client service and results," said Gil Bashe, managing partner, global health, FINN Partners. "It is a thrill to be recognized for outstanding client work by this wonderful health professional community. All 81 HITMC Medigy Honorees are outstanding colleagues on the frontlines in advancing digital health and medical tech innovation."

"FINN Partners is a deserving winner of a 2020 Medigy HITMC Award," said John Lynn, Chief Editor and Founder at Healthcare Scene, the company behind HITMC. "Together, the 2020 Award Winners are a shining example of the best in healthcare marketing. It is truly inspiring to see what happens when bright, passionate people work together."

About the Medigy HITMC Awards

Every year, the Healthcare and IT Marketing Community (HITMC) honors the individuals and organizations who distinguished themselves over the past year. Nominations for the Awards are reviewed by a selection committee made up of industry veterans and only three are chosen as Honorees in each category. A panel of judges then evaluates the Honorees and a winner is chosen. For a full list of Winners and Honorees for the 2020 Medigy HITMC Awards, please visit the official awards page.



About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size in eight years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With almost 800 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are located in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Hong Kong, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.



About HITMC

HITMC is a community – bound together by a passion for and a love of PR, communications and marketing in healthcare and Health IT. The central idea behind HITMC is to bring together all the smart, innovative and hard-working healthcare professionals so that we can learn from each other. We enable this by creating a culture where sharing, mutual respect and lifting each other up is the norm. The annual HITMC Awards are an embodiment of this ethos. They are meant to celebrate the best individuals and organizations who have elevated healthcare marketing, PR and communications in the past year. For more information, visit www.hitmc.com/awards.