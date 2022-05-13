Finning International's (TSE:FTT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 9th of June to CA$0.24. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Finning International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Finning International was paying a whopping 1,406% as a dividend, but this only made up 27% of its overall earnings. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 13.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Finning International Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the first annual payment was CA$0.52, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.90. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.6% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Finning International has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 34% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Our Thoughts On Finning International's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

