Finnish Air Force removes swastika from logo after 100 years

The Finnish Air Force quietly dropped a swastika from the official logo of its Air Force Command and replaced it with a golden eagle after a century.

While the use of a swastika in the Air Force Command's insignia dates back to before Nazi Germany, the change occurred to avoid confusion and false associations.

"Undeniably, we've had to explain from time to time the history of the (Finnish Air Force) swastika that dates back to 1918," said Brig. Gen. Jari Mikkonen at Air Force Command Finland. "It caused misunderstandings with our foreign partners, so continuing to use it was considered inappropriate and unnecessary."

The change from the swastika logo to the eagle occurred in 2017 but wasn't publicized by the military at the time. A professor studying the use of swastikas in Finland in the 1920s and 1930s, Teivo Teivainen, brought attention to the issue in a Twitter thread this week.

Denmark: A Black man was killed by men with Nazi tattoo, but authorities say it wasn't racist

"In Finland there's this idea that it's a random decorative sign – which to some extent it is," Teivainen, speaking with the BBC, said of swastikas. He added that buildings built before the World War II era could be seen with swastikas.

The swastika dates back thousands of years and is a religious icon. However, Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party began using it in the 1920s, and it has ever since been associated with Nazism.

It was a Swedish count, though, who brought the shape to the Finnish Air Force in March 1918, just months after Finland declared its independence from Russia.

Count Eric von Rosen donated the air force its first plane, which featured a blue swastika on its wings – a good luck charm for von Rosen. Soon after, a blue swastika with a white background was emblazoned on all Finnish Air Force planes until 1945.

Swastika use in the US: On the rise, but among those who understand it least

While von Rosen's use of the swastika was not tied to Nazi Germany, his brother-in-law, Hermann Goering, was a close adviser to Hitler and convicted of war crimes at the Nuremberg trials in 1946.

While the swastika was dropped from the Air Force Command logo, it remains on some decorations and unit flags. The BBC reported that the Finnish Air Force Academy logo also still features the swastika.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Follow USA TODAY's Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Finnish Air Force removes swastika from logo of Air Force Command