Finnish Ambassador: Here’s the right way to poke the Russian bear

Susan Walsh/AP Photo
1
POLITICO Staff
·1 min read

The war in Ukraine is just over one year old. There is widespread talk of a major spring offensive from both sides. War in Europe, once unthinkable, is now the new normal. But for one nation on Russia’s northern border, this feels like deja vu.

Like Ukraine, Finland knows what it’s like to share a long border with Russia. The Finns have had Vladimir Putin as a neighbor, and they’ve been performing the same delicate dance of decoupling under his very watchful eye.

Before his posting to Washington, Mikko Hautala was Finland’s ambassador to Russia, where he met Vladimir Putin more times than he can count. Hautala occupied his post in Moscow during the critical years following Putin’s first invasion of Ukraine.

Since the war began, he’s become well known as the person to talk to to understand Putin, Russia and the conflict in Ukraine.

On this episode of Playbook Deep Dive, host Ryan Lizza talks with Hautala about what Americans don’t understand about the Russian leader, the implications of the growing alliance between China and Russia, Finland’s accession to NATO, and why he believes the West needs to massively ramp up its industrial capability if it wants Ukraine to survive.

Recommended Stories

  • 200 residents of settlement taken out for "filtration" in Kherson Oblast, Russians move into their houses General Staff

    About 200 residents of the settlement of Boiove, Kherson Oblast, have been taken away by the occupiers to carry out so-called filtration measures, and Russian mercenaries are being quartered in their houses.

  • Billionaire investor issues warning over China’s ‘crazy’ business tactic: Be 'very careful'

    Billionaire investor and Mobius Capital Partners founder Mark Mobius warned he can't get his money out of Chinese investments as the government puts up "all kinds of barriers."

  • Ukraine Latest: Wagner Chief Says Bakhmut Practically Surrounded

    (Bloomberg) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, released a video saying that his units “have practically surrounded Bakhmut,” the eastern Ukraine city that’s been the scene of brutal fighting for months. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom Roo

  • NASA imagery reveals China's Mars rover hasn't moved in months as Chinese scientists scramble to save the mission

    The rover — part of China's first interplanetary mission — went into hibernation in May 2022 and was supposed to wake up in December.

  • Putin-Hyped ‘Ukrainian Terror Attack’ Actually Led by Russian Neo-Nazi

    Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik via ReutersRussia’s Vladimir Putin has called an emergency meeting of the Security Council after a supposed attack by Ukrainian saboteurs on Russian territory early Thursday that was apparently led by a notorious Russian nationalist. Lawmakers confirmed the meeting shortly after Russian propaganda outlets churned out a hodgepodge of horror stories claiming Ukrainian “saboteurs” had burst into the Bryansk region on the border, shot up a bus, and taken hostages. In a huge

  • UK navy seizes anti-tank missiles being smuggled out of Iran, adding to a mountain of weapons intercepted by the US and its partners at sea

    British forces found Iranian-made versions of Russia's 9M133 Kornet anti-tank guided missiles and parts used to make medium-range ballistic missiles.

  • Russian oligarch Deripaska warns Russia will ‘have no money’ in 2024

    Russia will have “no money” in 2024 because of the current economic policy, Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska said at the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum on March 2, adding that "State capitalism is a blind alley.”

  • Pentagon Papers leaker Ellsberg says he has terminal cancer

    Daniel Ellsberg, who copied and leaked documents that revealed secret details of U.S. strategy in the Vietnam War and became known as the Pentagon Papers, said he has terminal cancer and months to live. Ellsberg posted on his Facebook page Thursday that doctors diagnosed the 91-year-old with inoperable pancreatic cancer on Feb. 17 following medical scans. Ellsberg said he has opted not to undergo chemotherapy and plans to accept hospice care when needed.

  • Secretary of Ukraine's Security Council predicts that Russia will burst like ripe Kherson watermelon

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has said that the Russian Federation will soon flake like an overripe Kherson watermelon. Danilov also reminded the Russian dictator of his words regarding Crimea from 2014 about military auctions where "you can buy everything you need".

  • We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

    It looks like Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:UVE ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically...

  • Air Force relieves 6 officers at nuclear base after lapses

    Six Air Force officers who were in charge of caring for the infrastructure, fuel and logistics support for a North Dakota nuclear missile base were relieved of command due to a loss of confidence in their ability to carry out their responsibilities, the Air Force said. The officers include two commanders and four subordinate officers at Minot Air Force Base, including 5th Mission Support Group commander Col. Gregory Mayer and 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron Maj. Jonathan Welch, a defense official said. The four subordinate officers were not identified.

  • US Justice Dept wants execs to foot bill for corporate misconduct

    MIAMI (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department is rolling out a new policy aimed at pushing the cost of corporate crime into the pockets of executives, the latest in a series of changes at the agency under President Joe Biden. The agency's criminal division will give discounts on fines for companies that seek to claw back compensation from corporate wrongdoers, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at a conference on Thursday. Any company seeking to resolve a U.S. investigation will also have to implement a plan to include compliance goals as part of compensation and bonuses.

  • Turkey faces challenge 'beyond comprehension' to clear earthquake rubble

    After the deadliest earthquake in its modern history, Turkey faces the daunting task of disposing of hundreds of millions of tonnes of rubble, some of it potentially harmful. The U.N. Development Program (UNDP) says the resulting 116- 210 million tonnes of rubble are equivalent to an area of 100 square km (40 square miles), if it were stacked to a height of 1 metre. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, facing an election likely to be held on May 14, has pledged to rebuild homes within a year, although experts warned safety should come before speed.

  • Finland begins construction of Russia border fence

    Finland has begun construction on a border fence that will increase security along the eastern border with Russia in response to a rise in illegal immigration after Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • The war on British tourists stinks of class snobbery

    Here we go again. The British tourist is once more under attack. In Mallorca, as you may have read, tourism boss Lucia Escribano has said the island “was not interested in having… budget tourists from the UK”. Somebody or other apparently said something similar in Lanzarote.

  • House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill

    House Democrats were infuriated and taken aback by President Biden’s announcement on Thursday that he will sign a resolution to nix the District of Columbia’s crime bill. The crime bill has come under heavy criticism from Republicans and centrist Democrats. But last month, 173 House Democrats voted along with what they thought was the White…

  • The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    The Home Depot, Inc. ( NYSE:HD ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Philippine Official Defends Expanded US Access to Military Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Philippine defense official said a plan to give the US more access to military bases would boost the Southeast Asian country’s defense capabilities against threats to its security as geopolitical tensions simmer. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom Roo

  • First impressions on Ryan O’Reilly and the new-look Maple Leafs

    The Maple Leafs have been among the most active teams ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and the moves are already paying off on the ice.

  • Feuding Journey Members Hire Off-Duty Police Officers to Guard Dressing Rooms

    The feud between remaining original members has escalated amid legal battles... all while they fill arenas on tour. Feuding Journey Members Hire Off-Duty Police Officers to Guard Dressing Rooms Jo Vito