New Finnish leader Stubb asserts support for Ukraine, reflects on NATO's pivotal role

Alexander Stubb, following his victory in Finland's presidential election, has reiterated his commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst Russia's ongoing military aggression, reported Finnish news outlet Yle on Feb. 11.

Stubb assured that Finland would persist in offering "decisive support" to Ukraine moving forward. He highlighted the significant role of Helsinki within NATO, acknowledging the alliance's status as the foremost defense coalition worldwide and emphasizing security as a pivotal concern for Finland.

When asked if he would serve as a "voice" for NATO against Russia, Stubb said he did not think he could fulfill that role.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine