Finnish PM defends dancing, takes drug test to clear herself

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sanna Marin
    Finnish politician and the 46th Prime Minister of Finland

COPENHAGEN. Denmark (AP) — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday she has taken a drug test “for her own legal protection” after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party. Marin defended her actions, saying she drank alcohol with friends but did not do any drugs.

A video posted on social media Thursday shows six people at a party dancing and lip-syncing a song, including Marin. Later in the video, the 36-year-old prime minister is on her knees dancing while lip-syncing.

“I have taken a drug test for my own legal protection, the results of which will come in about a week,” Marin told a news conference Friday, according to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper.

Speaking in English, Marin, the Nordic country's youngest-ever prime minister, said she didn’t have any government meetings that weekend and "I had some time off and I spent it with my friends. And I didn’t do anything illegal.”

It was unclear when the party was held.

But the video was posted online after Finland on Wednesday decided to limit the number of visas issued to Russians beginning Sept. 1, amid a rush of Russian tourists bound for Europe. Normally there's about 1,000 visa application appointments in Russia each day, according to the Finnish government, but that number will soon be limited to 500 a day.

Finland, Estonia and other EU countries bordering Russia have been pushing for an EU-wide ban on Russian tourists, but other EU leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have dismissed the idea as counterproductive.

Despite bans on air travel from Russia to the European Union, Russians have been able to vacation in western Europe this summer by traveling by land through neighboring countries with tourist visas that are valid throughout Europe’s border-free travel zone.

According to the newspaper, Marin told reporters Friday that “it should be accepted that even decision-makers are dancing, singing and partying" at times. She added "it’s up to the voters (to decide) what they think about it."

Parliamentary elections in Finland are held every four years and the last one was held in April 2019.

Critics have noted that Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) land border with Russia, faces high electricity prices among other serious fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country recently dropped its long-neutral stance and asked to join NATO.

Marin has said previously that she will continue to have a personal life despite her job. In July, she attended a popular Finnish rock festival.

In December she apologized after going out clubbing until 4 a.m. without her work phone, hence failing to be informed that she had been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. She didn’t test positive.

Recommended Stories

  • Finnish prime minister denies taking drugs at 'wild' party

    Finland’s prime minister says she did not take any drugs during a “wild” party in a private home, adding she did nothing wrong in letting her hair down and partying with friends.

  • Russia lost over half of its naval aviation in Saky airfield strike

    A Ukrainian strike on the Saky airbase in occupied Crimea has “knocked out” more than half of Russia’s naval aircraft, UK newspaper The Guardian reported on Aug. 19, citing an unnamed Western defense official.

  • Russia May Delay Annexation Moves as Ukraine Invasion Progress Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin is considering the possibility of putting off votes to annex territories it’s taken in southern and eastern Ukraine as its military advances in the regions have stalled, a potential setback to Russia’s drive to cement its gains.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could R

  • Adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidents Office likens negotiations with Russia to a game of Russian roulette with a full chamber

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - FRIDAY, 19 AUGUST 2022, 12:52 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, believes that negotiations with Putin's Russia are a dangerous game that will not lead to the end of the war.

  • U.S. to announce $800M weapons package for Ukraine

    The tranche comes just days before Ukraine’s independence day on Aug. 24, which one DoD official suggested could also bring a fresh American show of support.

  • With 'bravery' as its new brand, Ukraine is turning advertising into a weapon of war

    A woman walks by large signs that read 'Bravery is Ukrainian brand' in Kyiv. Oleksii Chumachenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesWhen a preview of Vogue’s October 2022 cover story on Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska hit Twitter on July 26, 2022, reactions on social media were swift and polarized. Some critics said that a photo shoot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz for a fashion magazine was a “bad idea” and glamorized war. Others lauded the magazine and Ukraine’s first lady for

  • Trevor Noah Counts How Many Ex-Trump Allies Have Gone to Prison After CFO Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud (Video)

    "Usually, you've got to run a drug cartel to have this many friends doing hard time," the host of "The Daily Show" joked

  • Finnish PM: No drugs, just lots of dancing at 'wild' party

    Finland’s prime minister says she did not take any drugs during a “wild” party in a private home, adding she did nothing wrong when letting her hair down and partying with friends. Later in the video, Marin, 36, is on her knees on what seems to be the dance floor with her arms behind her head dancing while mimicking a song. It was unclear when the party, which reportedly was attended by Ilmari Nurminen, a member of Eduskunta, or parliament, for Marin's Social Democratic Party, and the Finnish singer Alma, was held.

  • Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion

    Lawyers for North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic that two weeks ago closed its doors asked a judge Friday to delay the start of the state’s trigger law banning the procedure. The abortion ban is set to go into effect on Aug. 26. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo argued for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit that says the ban violates the state constitution.

  • US poised to announce new military aid, drones for Ukraine

    The United States is poised to announce it will provide Ukraine with nearly $800 million in new military aid Friday, including at least a dozen Scan Eagle surveillance drones, according to several U.S. officials. Officials said the bulk of the aid package will be additional Howitzers and ammunition, including Javelin missiles that the Ukrainian military has been using effectively to try and hold off Russian forces and take back territory Moscow has gained. Two officials confirmed the new inclusion of the portable, long-endurance drones which are launched by a catapult and can be retrieved. For much of the last four months of the war, Russia has concentrated on capturing the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatists have controlled some territory as self-proclaimed republics for eight years.

  • Russia holds war games in Venezuela, sending alarming signals throughout Latin America

    Russia wags its military stick in Latin America holding war games in Venezuela

  • Volodomyr Zelenskyy has 'huge balls' for standing up to Vladimir Putin, Ukraine boxer Oleksandr Usyk says

    Oleksandr Usyk, who fights Anthony Joshua on Saturday, praised Ukraine president Volodomyr Zelenskyy for staying to fight Russia rather than fleeing.

  • Russians mobilizing in newly occupied territories to strengthen offensive on Bakhmut, Luhansk governor says

    Russian occupation authorities are carrying out forced mobilization in the territories captured in the summer, reported Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Hayday on Telegram on Aug. 19.

  • Russia is hunting pro-Ukraine saboteurs after humiliating Crimea explosions

    Russia is hunting pro-Ukraine saboteurs after humiliating Crimea explosions

  • German dependence on China growing 'at tremendous pace', research shows

    The German economy became more dependent on China in the first half of 2022, with direct investment and its trade deficit reaching new heights, despite political pressure on Berlin to pivot away from Beijing, according to research seen by Reuters. At the same time, growth in German exports to China weakened significantly, the German Economic Institute (IW) said in its study, citing economists pointing to a trend towards more local production in the Chinese market. "The German economy is much more dependent on China than the other way round," said Juergen Matthes, who authored the study.

  • Trump used the Mar-a-Lago raid to fire up supporters, raising up to $1 million a day in donations: report

    The former president's fundraising team inundated supporters with emails, seeking donations in light of the FBI search of Trump's residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

  • DeBusschere Says S&P Faces Loss of August Gain on Fed Jawboning

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve could wipe out all of this month’s market gains by strongly reminding investors that it is hell-bent on tightening monetary policy in the face of soaring inflation, according to Dennis DeBusschere.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Visionary Leaves UK Fund Bleedin

  • Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday she had taken a drugs test following the publication of video footage this week that showed her partying with friends, and vowed she had never used illegal drugs. Marin, 36, also said her ability to perform her official duties had remained unimpaired on the Saturday night in question and that she would have left the party had she been required to work. Video clips of Marin partying with well-known Finnish influencers and artists began circulating in social media this week and they were soon published by several media outlets in Finland and abroad.

  • Drunk Putin lover attacks people on the streets of Poland – video

    An aggressive Russian man attacked the paramedics and bystanders who were helping aman in need in Warsaw. An attacker was shouting "I love Putin", Warszawa Pigulce reported on Aug 18.

  • Macron's call to Putin was justified given nuclear risks for Europe, Elysee says

    French President Emmanuel Macron's phone call to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was justified in view of the serious safety risk affecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine which is subject to combat activity, an official at the French presidency told journalists in a briefing. Macron, who last called Putin in May, had been criticised in the past for keeping up diplomatic talks with Putin despite his decision to invade Ukraine and actions by the Russian army that international observers qualified as war crimes. The Elysee official added that during the call, in which the two leaders agreed on the need to send a mission by the International Atomic Energy Agency to the plant, Putin expressed his readiness to re-consider a previous demand by which the mission should travel to the site via Russian soil.