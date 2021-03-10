Finnish startup eyes meatless schnitzel with new lab-made protein

  • Solar Foods food made of water, air and electricity in Finland
  • Solar Foods food made of water, air and electricity in Finland
  • Solar Foods food made of water, air and electricity in Finland
1 / 3

Finnish startup eyes meatless schnitzel with new lab-made protein

Solar Foods food made of water, air and electricity in Finland
·1 min read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - A Finnish tech startup hopes to produce protein out of thin air and not much more, creating a plant-based product they can put into healthy drinks and yoghurts or even turn into a meatless schnitzel, the company said.

Solar Foods has received nearly 25 million euros ($30 million) in government and private funding to commercialise the product called Solein, a yellow flour-type ingredient containing some 65 percent protein manufactured in a miniature bioreactor inside a laboratory.

The flour is ground from a liquid microorganism that is made out of carbon dioxide from air, electricity, water, microbes and nutrients.

However, the company faces challenges, said Reetta Kivela, a professor of practice for food innovations at the University of Helsinki.

To make Solein a success, Kivela said, the company needed to make production run on renewable energy, find a sustainable way to produce nitrogen and make the flour more appealing than some other vegetable proteins that often have a grainy texture and can taste bitter.

Solar Foods Chief Executive Pasi Vainikka said that even though Solein used ammonia produced with fossil energy, it already produced significantly less emissions than meat production. The company is also planning to shift to green ammonia or even produce it at its own factory.

In December, the company added 4.3 million euros from the Finnish government to funding earlier raised from private investment companies and Finnish baker and candy maker Fazer to commercialise Solein.

Preparing to scale up manufacturing with a small demo factory, Solar Foods aims to introduce the product to the market in early 2023 and is applying for novel food approval globally, Vainikka told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8408 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Attila Cser; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Recommended Stories

  • The bugs that lay eggs in your face

    Face mites live on nearly everyone. Studies suggest adults have thousands of these microscopic bugs that suck oil and and lay eggs in your skin.

  • ‘She’s welcome in our sauna any day’: Tucker Carlson launches bizarre attack on Deb Haaland

    Fox anchor says focus on Interior Secretary nominee’s heritage is ‘disgusting and immoral’

  • Brazil justice annuls Lula's sentences, enabling 2022 run

    A Supreme Court justice on Monday annulled all convictions against former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a ruling that potentially would allow him to run again for the presidency next year. Others saw the ruling, based on procedural grounds, as an attempt to preserve a vast but embattled corruption investigation that has led to numerous convictions of powerful businessmen and politicians but that has been accused of impropriety. The decision by Justice Luiz Edson Fachin drew no conclusions about the mammoth “Car Wash” investigation centered on state-run giant Petrobras, from which the da Silva probes emerged.

  • ‘He only cares about poll numbers’: Texas governor under fire from police chief for relaxing mask rules

    Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says his officers have already received calls of patrons refusing to wear masks in businesses that require them

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview: Palace breaks silence to say racism claims taken ‘very seriously’

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • The agency that regulates British TV is investigating 'Good Morning Britain' after it received more than 41,000 complaints about Piers Morgan's rant over Meghan Markle

    Morgan resigned after widespread fallout from his tearing into Dutchess Meghan Markle, following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this week.

  • Irish column on Harry and Meghan savagely compares Britain's embattled monarchy to killer clowns, Ewoks

    The U.S. has its own contentious history with Britain's monarchy, but Ireland's fraught ties are about 250 years more recent and 4,000 miles closer. In an Irish Times column on Sunday night's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, Patrick Freyne makes clear he has no great sympathy for her royal guests, Prince Harry and his American celebrity wife, Meghan Markle — or even Oprah, described as "wearing roundy Harry Potter glasses." But he begins with a blithely savage republican broadside against the institution of the British Crown: Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window, and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown. Beyond this, it's the stuff of children's stories. Having a queen as head of state is like having a pirate or a mermaid or Ewok as head of state. What's the logic? Bees have queens, but the queen bee lays all of the eggs in the hive. The queen of the Britons has laid just four British eggs, and one of those is the sweatless creep Prince Andrew, so it's hardly deserving of applause. [Patrick Freyne, The Irish Times] Freyne explains that "this isn't a mere royal nonstory" because it trips all sorts of socioeconomic mines, adding that the "charming" and "clever" Harry and Meghan "make the monarchy look like an archaic and endemically racist institution that has no place in the modern world. Well duh." And while various "sycophants to hereditary tax-suckling grifters" hilariously snipe at the couple's "nascent media empire and lucrative Spotify and Netflix contracts," Freyne predicts, "Harry and Meghan are ultimately going to win." Because the story of Harry and Meghan, he proposes, is ultimately "about the potential union of two great houses, the Windsors and Californian Celebrity. Only one of those things has a future, and it's the one with the Netflix deal." Read Freyne's entire column at The Irish Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHow Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cashBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • Honduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. alleges

    Federal prosecutors in New York said in court Tuesday that Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández plotted to ship cocaine to the U.S. with alleged drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez, arrested in Florida on trafficking and arms charges in March 2020. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Gutwillig, in his opening statements in Fuentes Ramírez's trial, said an accountant overheard Hernández tell Fuentes Ramírez he wanted to to "shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos.'" "They plotted to send as much cocaine as possible to the United States," Gutwillig said. He dated the incident to 2013 or 2014, and said the accountant, who prosecutors are calling José Sánchez, will testify in the trial. A lawyer for Fuentes Ramírez responded that Sánchez isn't a credible witness and is testifying to obtain U.S. asylum. Hernández reiterated his claims of innocence on Monday, tweeting that the drug traffickers are implicating him for his anti-trafficking efforts and to obtain lighter sentences, The Associated Press reports. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Brian Fairbanks, who arrested Fuentes Ramirez, testified Tuesday that he found Hernández's phone number and email address in Fuentes Ramírez's cellphone, and identified the Honduran president in a photo next to Fuentes Ramírez's son and brother. Hernández was also accused of accepting more than $1 million in bribes from Mexican kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman during the trial that ended in the 2019 conviction of the president's brother Juan Antonio Hernández. A court filing last month suggests the U.S. is investigating Juan Orlando Hernández, though he has not yet been charged with any crime. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHow Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cashIrish column on Harry and Meghan savagely compares Britain's embattled monarchy to killer clowns, Ewoks

  • My worst moment: Jason Biggs and his terrible day on ‘American Pie,’ a tale of a man, too much zinc and a stomach lining

    There was a period in life when Jason Biggs said he wasn’t all that interested in pop culture. “And then it was like, wait a minute — I’m part of pop culture! I love pop culture!” So it’s fitting that he is now host of the new pop culture trivia game show “Cherries Wild” on Fox. “I feel like I’ve always wanted to do something like this, but it’s a whole different set of skills and muscles” ...

  • Both Beyoncé and her mom rush to defend Meghan Markle following her Oprah interview

    Tina Knowles-Lawson slammed Piers Morgan for his "white privilege" and said "he can dish it out but he can't take it."

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirms Major Biden was a bad dog, has no update on Biden cat

    At Tuesday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki fielded not one but two questions about Major, one of the Biden family's two German Shepherds, and reports he was involved in a "biting incident." Major and the older Biden dog, Champ, "are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people," Psaki said. "And on Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and acted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual." (The individual is fine, reportedly.) The injury "was handled by the White House medical unit, with no further treatment needed," Psaki said. Major and Champ's exile to Delaware had been planned before the incident, timed with first lady Jill Biden's tour of military bases, "and the dogs will return to the White House soon," she added. Answering the second question about Major — "Another dogs question? Okay" — Psaki would not confirm that a Secret Service agent was the person injured but reassured the reporter, and America, that Major will not be euthanized. The White House press corps wasn't done. "We heard a lot about dogs — we were promised a White House cat," one reporter noted. "What happened to that?" Psaki threw up her hands. "Where is the cat? Today is a good day for the cat. I don't have any update on the cat. We know the cat will break the internet." For now, anyway, the internet had the Biden dogs — and Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, of course. The Late Show helpfully combined the two. On #LSSC tonight: Major and Champ Biden get a chance to share their side of the story with Oprah. pic.twitter.com/L379saNgCZ — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHow Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cashIrish column on Harry and Meghan savagely compares Britain's embattled monarchy to killer clowns, Ewoks

  • Prominent evangelical Beth Moore says she's no longer a Southern Baptist

    "I love so many Southern Baptist people ... but I don't identify with some of the things in our heritage that haven't remained in the past," she said.

  • Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids

    A Southern California man who killed his wife propped up her body on a sofa, told their children she was drunk and had them open Christmas presents in front of her body, a prosecutor told jurors at his murder trial. “This Christmas story does not have a happy ending, and unfortunately this is not just a story, it is real life,” Heather Brown, senior deputy district attorney in Orange County, said Monday as trial began for William Wallace of Anaheim, the Orange County Register reported. Wallace told a member of Preston's family that “we were drinking and during the argument I tossed her around a bit,” the prosecutor said.

  • An Idaho man who 'thought the virus would disappear' after the election now has long COVID and will need oxygen for the rest of his life

    Paul Russell told the Idaho Statesman: "I was one of those jackasses who thought the virus would disappear the day after the election."

  • Bible teacher Beth Moore, Trump critic and advocate for sex abuse victims, says she is no longer Southern Baptist

    Bible teacher Beth Moore, a critic of former President Donald Trump and advocate for sexual abuse victims, says she is no longer a Southern Baptist.

  • Texas Governor makes correcting power grid operator's billing 'emergency' item

    Abbott said he wants the legislature to take action in its upcoming session to reduce emergency power pricing put in place by ERCOT during the weather crisis in the state. "The emergency item includes any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices," the Texas governor's office said in a statement. Abbott's declaration comes a day after Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called ERCOT to correct the $16 billion pricing error during the week of a winter storm that led to power outages across the state.

  • Analysis: With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.

  • After nearly 6 hours of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, only 3 jurors have been chosen to serve

    Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

  • The Queen's statement on Harry and Meghan: is 61 words enough to put out the flames? Here's our verdict

    There is perhaps an irony in Buckingham Palace being slow to react to criticism that the institution was passive in the face of Harry and Meghan's growing unhappiness within The Firm. When the 61-word statement finally came at 5.26pm - nearly 40 hours after the couple's Oprah interview first aired in the US - it was notable both for its brevity and its unwillingness to take the Sussexes' shocking narrative as gospel. The statement read: The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members. Yet the long-awaited response did betray some clues as to the thinking behind palace gates right now. "While some recollections may vary," more than hinted at a degree of scepticism over the Duke and the Duchess's controversial version of events while "the full extent" appears to suggest that they were not made fully aware of Harry and Meghan's discontent. Expressing the Royal family's "sadness" and "concern", as expected, it echoed previous statements describing Harry, Meghan and Archie as "much loved family members". Evoking the spirit of the 94-year-old monarch's message following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, this was once again Her Majesty speaking as both head of state and as a (great) grandmother. The Queen has always hated family conflict of any kind - and the words genuinely reflect the feeling of sadness among the Royal family that it has come to this. The suggestion that the matters raised by Harry and Meghan will be addressed "privately" could be perceived as a slight on the couple rejecting the "never complain, never explain" mantra by airing their dirty linen in public.

  • How one photographer caught a glimpse of the elusive Florida panther

    A male panther leaps over a creek at Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge in southwestern Florida. The rarely seen cats, which number only around 200, are reclaiming territory north of the Everglades, but their habitat is threatened by encroaching suburban sprawl. Photo courtesy Carlton Ward, Jr./National Geographic. Used with permission.Aggressive hunting and unchecked development cut the population of the endangered Florida panther to fewer than 30 in the 1970s — but thanks to conservation efforts, the population is now approximately 200, mainly in a stretch of contiguous land south of the Caloosahatchee River. What's new: A stunning photo essay by Carlton Ward, Jr. for National Geographic documents the return of the elusive cat.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ward told Axios that he's excited to share these hard-won, never-before-seen photos with the world to create a "greater level of empathy" for the rarely-seen animal and draw more resources toward conservation."If I click through these," he said, "I don’t think there’s a single picture in here from a camera trap that took less than a year to capture.""That’s still 200 elusive, nocturnal, forest-dwelling animals that are spread across millions of acres of land," he added.How Ward made the photos: After talking to state biologists and researchers about movements and habitat, he considered aesthetics — he wanted to capture them in their natural habitats. Ward created mini-studios in the woods and swamps, with lights and motion-trigger cameras.The cameras captured hundreds and sometimes thousands of images per month. The vast majority were useless, triggered by rain or falling leaves. He lost cameras to fire, flooding, a falling tree, a trespassing thief and a poacher, who shot one. A female and three kittens explore Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, a reserve of old-growth cypress forest surrounded by encroaching suburbs on three sides. Many of these camera trap images took years to capture because of the cats' rarity, their unpredictable movements, and the difficulty involved in getting the right lighting. Florida's weather can be a challenge too: One camera was lost during a hurricane but was later recovered. Photo courtesy Carlton Ward, Jr./National Geographic. Used with permission.What's next: As their population grows, the Florida panther will need more territory to roam. Ward and others have spent years trying to create and preserve the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a network of public and private land that runs throughout the state. Ward said the corridor bottlenecks between the eastern edge of the Tampa Bay region, Lakeland and Orlando, as orange groves give way to rooftops and strawberry fields to distribution centers.Unless greenways are preserved, the only safe passage for Florida panthers through the I-4 corridor will be east of Orlando.What you can do: Buy a Florida panther license plate, which helps the state wildlife agency continue research and monitoring.Connect with Ward's Path of the Panther project. Encourage lawmakers to recognize Florida Wildlife Corridor as a priority and attract resources toward its conservation.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free