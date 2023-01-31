Finnish tech industry strike to begin on Wednesday

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Workers in several technology industry companies will go on strike in Finland from Wednesday to Friday this week after no solution was found to a wage dispute, Technology industry employers said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This day did not bring a solution to the labour dispute between Industrial union and Technology industry employers," the Finnish national conciliator's office said in a tweet.

The strike will hit 20 companies, including ABB, Sandvik and Outokumpu, that employ 11,000 workers, the employers' organisation said.

Strikes could follow at several other industries if no solution is found to disputes over wage demands.

