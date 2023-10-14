Finstad throws support behind Jordan to be next Speaker of the House

Oct. 13—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Brad Finstad joined a majority of House Republicans on Friday in a secret ballot in supporting Rep. Jim Jordan to be the next Speaker of the House.

The Ohio Republican won with 124 votes, according to new sources, but Jordan has a ways to go to reach the 217 votes to be elected speaker on the House floor. Jordan defeated Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., whose last-minute entry was viewed more as a move to draw Jordan critics and give the House GOP another choice. Several Republicans have publicly questioned whether Jordan has the votes to be able to get there.

"I know Rep. Jordan to be a strong, principled conservative leader who has a proven record of fighting for the American people, and I am to support him for speaker of the House," Finstad said in a statement released late Friday afternoon.

The House GOP conference has been thrown into paralysis ever since U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy , R-Calif., was evicted from his speakership by a small group of eight hard-line conservative Republicans who were joined by the vast majority of House Democrats. Since his ouster, the divided House Republican conference has struggled to elect a new leader. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was nominated by his conference to be speaker after McCarthy lost the speakership but abandoned his bid when it became clear he couldn't muster the votes.

Former President Trump has endorsed Jordan for speaker. Finstad, in his first full term representing Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, represents a district that voted for Trump by 10 percentage points in 2020.

The bid to elect a new speaker was triggered last weekend when Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.,) moved to oust the speaker, a measure that passed 216-210.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., was made temporary speaker when McCarthy was ousted last week, but has minimal power. The power vacuum and paralysis has occurred as pressing issues like funding the government and the war in the Middle East need addressing.

With uncertainty looming over House Republicans' ability to elect a leader, centrists are reportedly signaling they're open to a deal, Politico reported. It said that House Republicans are discussing a bipartisan solution as a way to re-open the chamber, though such a possibility sounds far-fetched.

The problem with a temporary compromise candidate that could get the House back to legislative business, Politico noted, is the same dynamic that defeated the speakership bids of McCarthy, Scalise and now Jordan. There is no near-unanimous House Republican support for such an option to pass on the House floor.

Despite questions about Jordan's ability to win enough votes to become speaker, Finstad referred to him as the candidate "that I believe can best help our Republican majority come together and get back to doing the work our constituents sent us here to do," he said.