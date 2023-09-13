Fintastic Fall Festival is coming to the Adventure Aquarium
Full details on PHL17.com
Full details on PHL17.com
It took 36 years for an artist to tie Peter Gabriel's record for the most VMA wins in a single night, but this year, Swift achieved that feat.
Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.
Hear from the 3 women who helped get actor sentenced to decades in prison for rape, plus all the latest.
'It feels like you are being held and cuddled,' wrote a five-star fan.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.
The Federal Aviation Administration has closed the mishap investigation into SpaceX’s first orbital test flight in April, but regulators won’t green light a second launch until the company completes more than 60 “corrective actions.” While the FAA did not disclose the details of the 63 actions SpaceX must take before launching Starship again, the agency did provide a list of just some of what’s expected, including vehicle hardware redesigns, redesigns to the launch pad and additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems. Once SpaceX has implemented all of the corrective actions -- and only at this point -- it can apply for and receive a modified license from the FAA to launch Starship again.
We tested ereaders from Kobo, Amazon, Boox and more to see which one is the best overall, along with a budget pick and the best one with page-turn buttons.
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
The Washington Post digs into rising car insurance costs, what's causing them and who is hurting the most from the increases.
At its annual developer's conference, Roblox detailed its near-future plans to expand beyond its identity as a game platform for kids. The company is already pushing into new demographics — Roblox announced that it would foster mature content for 17+ users earlier this year — and a new animated video calling product launching later this year looks to be part of that plan. Part Zoom and part Memoji, users can dial up another friend who uses Roblox and start a virtual hangout in the new product called Roblox Connect.
X, the social media company previously known as Twitter, is suing the state of California over a law that requires companies to disclose details about their content moderation practices.
X, formerly known as Twitter, has filed a lawsuit alleging that a new California law requiring social networks to declare certain moderation practices is a violation of the company's Constitutional right to free speech. At the time, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote: "Californians deserve to know how these platforms are impacting our public discourse, and this action brings much-needed transparency and accountability to the policies that shape the social media content we consume every day." The law requires social media companies to publicly detail moderation practices around hate speech, racism, extremism, disinformation, harassment and foreign political interference.
The Federal Aviation Administration has closed the mishap investigation into SpaceX’s first orbital test flight in April, but regulators won’t green light a second launch until the company completes more than 60 “corrective actions.” While the FAA did not disclose the details of the 63 actions SpaceX must take before launching Starship again, the agency did provide a list of just some of what’s expected, including vehicle hardware redesigns, redesigns to the launch pad and additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems. Once SpaceX has implemented all of the corrective actions -- and only at this point -- it can apply for and receive a modified license from the FAA to launch Starship again.
Get up to 50% off!
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
After Hurricane Hilary filled his car doors with water, this TikToker was thrilled to learn there was an easy way to drain them.
Sharing life details on the internet may not be the way to go anymore.
The pastel-colored cuties transfer big files with ease — don't miss this one-day sale.
For "Barbie", it was all hands on deck at Warner Bros. Discovery.