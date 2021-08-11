Fintech BNPL Startup Zilch and Philip Belamant Successfully Land Goldman Sachs Investment Backing

Exec-Edge
·5 min read

By Exec Edge Editorial Staff

As a fintech startup focused on Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) financing, Zilch started working on its second round of funding in April to support increased growth and expansion. After raising over $80 million for Series B, Zilch secured an additional $110 million from Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and DMG Ventures.

The funding from Goldman Sachs came from both debt and equity pledged by the asset management arm’s private credit team. DMG Ventures is a part of Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT)(LON: DMGT). The support from Goldman Sachs also shows the promise of the burgeoning BNPL sector and specifically Zilch, since the firm is known for only backing the best in the industry.

Zilch is a UK-based startup that offers smarter payment options for those who are trying to control their personal cash flow. The company’s unique approach to payment-deferred processing offers a patent-pending system that requires no third-party integration. Anywhere that accepts Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is also able to accept the Mastercard-backed Zilch card.

Zilch also remains committed to a cleaner planet by offering only a virtual card to reduce the amount of PVC put into the landfill every year due to old credit, gift and membership cards. The company says it is committed to greener practices with the virtual wallet that allows payments to be made from one account. Zilch even has Tap & Pay for a faster and more convenient way to spread out payments for in-store purchases.

In order to build a stronger relationship with customers, Zilch is very upfront about what can be borrowed. There is no interest and no fees on the money used to alleviate financial burdens. Zilch wants to allow the customer to determine when they purchase things based on need or desire—not a specific payday.

This does not mean people can get themselves deep into debt. Zilch is careful to do a check on all customers, helping them stay within spending limits they will be able to pay back without an issue. Zilch only backs low-value discretionary purchases, providing freedom and flexibility without ensnaring people in debt.

Targeting largely young adult populations, Zilch is designed for the Millennial and Gen Z tech-minded shopper who wants to be smart with money. The easy-to-use app helps people shop the stores connected to Zilch, track purchases and receive payment alerts. The link with open banking means customers can always know what amount they are approved to spend through Zilch for the BNPL option.

The leadership at Zilch has announced that the Series B funding round, now totaling around $200 million, is going to help them expand services to the US and continue to grow in the UK.

“As our customer numbers continue to grow, we’ve taken the decision to raise additional capital to service this phenomenal demand,” says Zilch CEO and Founder Philip Belamant. “We’re delighted that well-respected institutions, such as Goldman Sachs and DMG Ventures, share our vision of what credit should be in today’s world and how that can be delivered directly to customers in the most responsible way.”

Zilch has experienced massive growth since its start in 2019 when the initial BETA version was released as a fully functional payment option. Since then, it has worked through the rigorous Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) process to become the first UK BNPL company to complete licensing and achieve consumer credit authorization status.

With over 700,000 users, Zilch has gained a steady influx and continues to grow at over 120 percent per quarter. Each potential customer is carefully vetted with a soft credit check and background check to ensure they are provided with the right financial backing solutions.

Ultimately, Zilch would like to see BNPL be an option for anyone, anywhere. The company believes their revolutionary payment solutions are providing freedom unlike anything else.

In 2020, 37 percent of customers in the UK said they had used a BNPL service at some point. More than half (52 percent) said they had increased the use of these services during the pandemic. Approximately 9.5 million UK customers said they had avoided a retailer because they didn’t offer a BNPL option at checkout.

Though BNPL services are increasingly popular for eCommerce, companies like Zilch are working to make them a reality for in-store purchases as well. Because of the real-time connection and no need for third-party connectivity, Zilch is making it possible for those in the UK to start benefiting from BNPL solutions beyond the virtual space.

About Philip Belemount

As a leader in fintech, Philip Belamant has founded and successfully exited a number of startups in various parts of the industry. His work includes creating PBEL and growing it to 5 million users with $100 million revenue before selling it to Net1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ: UEPS).

Before creating his own startups, Belamant was part of the creation and launch of the first Cash-to-Mastercard program for UBER in South Africa. He helped start and launch the virtual cards in Mexico, USA, Africa, India and Spain. His work within Africa also included launching mobile payment and value-added services to 15 countries there.

About Zilch

Established to offer something different in the BNPL world, Zilch has the friendly and down-to-earth approach of the modern generations. The fintech player focuses on sustainable spending and growth for its UK customer base. The company wants people to feel liberated and not burdened by debt, making its approach to fees and interest rates nearly unbelievable.

Instead of counting on late fees and interest from the customer, Zilch makes money by getting the cut from the retailer (what is normally paid to the credit card company). Because users can save money and enjoy convenient purchasing, the company is experiencing rapid growth. Approximately 20,000 new applicants are currently being approved each month.

Contact:

Exec Edge

Twitter: @Exec_Edge

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Selma Blair Sends Message to Christina Applegate After MS Diagnosis: I'm 'Always Here'

    Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, sent touching words to Christina Applegate after announcing her own MS diagnosis.

  • Fashion resale startups have more potential than profits

    While sales rise at The RealReal, Poshmark, and ThredUp, consistent profits remain harder to come by.

  • 10 Stocks that Beat Earnings Estimates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that beat the earnings estimates. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Beat Earnings Estimates. Analysts and investors have been watching this earnings season very closely to evaluate the impact of mass vaccination […]

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Third dose of Moderna COVID vaccine helps protect transplant patients, study finds

    A third dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine substantially improved protection for organ transplant recipients whose weak immune systems don't always rev up enough with the standard two shots, Canadian researchers reported Wednesday.

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • Venezuelan’s bond: $21 million in Swiss account, plane, yacht, lots of Miami condos

    In an agreement to get released from a Miami federal lockup, a Venezuelan businessman accused of stealing a fortune from foreign government contracts must secure a $50 million bond with luxury properties in South Florida and a vast sum of money from his Swiss bank account.

  • What’s Behind China’s Crackdowns? Morgan Stanley Has an Answer.

    The regulatory moves may be aimed at addressing income inequality and shifting the economy toward consumption, the bank says.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Why XRP Is Soaring Again Today

    What happened  XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) holders are seeing another day of green candles, with the token up 18.36% in the past 24 hours to $0.968 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. On Aug. 9, the Senate blocked a provision in the newly passed $1.

  • Mexico Considers Using $12 Billion IMF Windfall to Pay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico is considering using its share of recently-approved International Monetary Fund reserves, worth about $12 billion, to repay the country’s debts, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.Although the funds add to the central bank reserves, Mexico has enough bandwidth to use them to pay down debt, Lopez Obrador said at a daily press conference Wednesday.“The reserves have grown a lot and they pay very little interest,” he said. “We could use these resources to pay debt in a

  • Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule For 2021 — Here’s When You’ll Get Your Money

    The rollout of funds for the expanded child tax credit began on July 15, with the IRS sending out letters to 36 million families it believed to be eligible to receive them. Families can expect the...

  • NIO Earnings Beat Estimates — and Its Stock Is Doing Something It Usually Doesn’t Do

    The Chinese EV maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and forecast-beating revenue. Why rising shares would be a surprise.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1,000,000 in 10 Years

    In 2011, the U.S. was still recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, and no one had witnessed a deadly pandemic in several decades. If you're looking for excellent stocks to buy and hold through the next decade, here are two that could turn $200,000 into $1,000,000 (that's a compound annual growth rate of about 17.5%) in the next 10 years: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH). The company's diversified operations, including its established pharmaceutical, nutritional products, and diagnostics segments, are a major strength that will help it continue beating the market.