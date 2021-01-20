Fintech company Affirm cuts ties with My Pillow after the company's CEO pushes election-fraud conspiracies
Affirm confirmed it has ended its relationship with My Pillow.
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell told Insider the decision was a result of "cancel culture."
Affirm is a buy now, pay later fintech startup from a PayPal alum.
The fintech startup Affirm has ended its relationship with My Pillow and removed the product from the platform, the company confirmed to Insider on Wednesday.
Affirm is a buy now, pay later e-commerce platform founded by PayPal alum Max Levchin. It joins Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohl's in cutting ties with My Pillow after founder Mike Lindell continued to push baseless claims of election fraud.
"It's 100% cancel culture," Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, told Insider in an interview.
"They were afraid of being boycotted by customers because they live in fear of all these attack groups," Lindell added. "And they're not their customers. What's going to happen to them now is that all the real customers are going to be very upset."
Though Affirm did not give a reason for ending the relationship, Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohl's both referenced poor sales and decreased customer demand as the drivers behind their decisions. Bed Bath & Beyond was one of the largest national retailers stocking My Pillow products.
Lindell said "cancel culture" and "leftist groups" were behind these decisions. In an interview with Insider, he questioned why companies revealed plans to end the business relationship soon after voting-technology company Dominion announced plans to take legal action against Lindell.
According to Lindell, H-E-B, Kroger, and BJ's have also cut ties with My Pillow. The companies did not respond to Insider's request for comment.
