Fintech firm Halo raises money from Owl Capital, Mubadala

·1 min read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Financial technology firm Halo Investing said on Tuesday it had raised over $100 million in "Series C" funding from investors such as Owl Capital and the $1 billion Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, which is backed by state fund Mubadala.

Other investors that took part in the fundraising included Allianz Life Ventures and William Blair, it said in a statement.

Series C funding is one of the stages in the capital-raising process by a startup.

Chicago-based Halo will use the proceeds to continue to expand access to innovative protective investment options that can increase savings and investment returns for individuals.

Halo enables financial advisers to add structured notes, annuities, and buffered Exchange Traded Funds to client portfolios, giving investors access to investments that bridge the risk gap between stocks and bonds.

In the past, these investments were only available to high-net-worth individuals.

"We are building a one-of-a-kind technology platform to level the playing field for investors," said Biju Kulathakal, co-founder and CEO of Halo.

Halo plans to invest in new markets, enter into more distribution channels, expand into new asset classes, and further disrupt protective investing, it said.

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners was established in 2019 as a joint venture between Mubadala Investment Company and U.S. alternative asset manager Falcon Edge Capital.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Mark Potter)

