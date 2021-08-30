Fintech Focus For August 30, 2021

Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: "Only by observing the laws of nature can mankind avoid costly blunders in its exploitation. Any harm we inflict on nature will eventually return to haunt us. This is a reality we have to face.”

Source: Xi Jinping

One Big Thing In Fintech: Amazon is getting into buy-now-pay-later. The company just announced a partnership with Affirm, a major player in the BNPL space. Starting soon, customers at checkout will see the option to pay in a series of monthly installments on purchases of $50 or more.

Source: Engadget

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Stem unveils recoupment features.

Does DeFi tackle holes in finance?

IBKR cuts costs, adds to its offering.

Visa bought a CryptoPunk for 150K.

Vast Bank provides crypto banking.

China hones in on African fintechs.

Citi Ventures funding data visibility.

USAF looks to blockchain security.

AllianceBlock added new roadmap.

PawaPay secures $9M seed round.

Zeal raises a $13M Series A round.

A16z talks approach to governance.

GCash cements fintech leadership.

Voyager: ATHs for Cardano, NFTs.

Finicity grows mortgage verification.

Pomp: Lightning Network overview.

Facebook’s Novi may support NFTs.

Google ties up with Setu, a fintech.

PayPal expands its crypto services.

Kukun adds to iHome product offer.

Watch Out For This: A 90-page report published by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) details how federal agencies currently use, and plan to expand their use of, facial recognition systems. Ten of 24 agencies surveyed plan to broaden their use of the technology by 2023. Ten agencies are also investing in research and development for the technology.

Source: MIT

Interesting Reads:

Behind the Florida condo collapse.

Waymo to stop selling driving tech.

Qolo used this pitch to raise $15M.

Miracle molecule to boost memory.

Clubhouse is adding spatial effects.

Joe Rogan slowly losing influence.

Real victims of mass crypto hacks.

12-year-old earns 400K with NFTs.

Market Moving Headline: “[I]it will take a while before liquidity concerns are justified even with the Fed likely to begin tapering its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases either late this year or early next.”

Source: Moody's

